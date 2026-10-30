The Suzlon Energy share price is in focus on Friday, October 30, after it declared its earnings for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27). The company posted growth in revenue and profit, while margins contracted.

Nuvama Institutional Equities had retained its ‘Hold’ rating on Suzlon Energy, while reducing the target price by 20% to Rs 41, reflecting margin pressures. This implies an upside of 11% from the stock’s closing price of Rs 36.79 on Thursday.

Suzlon Energy Q2 earnings

The company reported a 26% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,869 crore in Q2FY27. Its net profit for the quarter rose 1.3% YoY to Rs 394 crore.

Suzlon’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) remained flat at Rs 720 crore against Rs 721 crore a year ago, while EBITDA margin contracted to 14.8% from 18.6%.

Nuvama on Suzlon Energy: Headwinds from commodity cost

The brokerage has also cut its earnings per share (EPS) estimate by 9% and 7% for FY27 and FY28, respectively, as it tweaks margins to reflect cost jumps related to EPC.

The company delivered strong execution at 710 megawatts (MW), against Nuvama’s estimate of 690 MW. However, the EBITDA margin was 14.8%, missing the brokerage’s estimate of 16.6%, which led to an around 10% miss on EBITDA and PAT.

Weakness in margin reflects headwinds from commodity costs and forex, and costs of Suzlon 2.0, Nuvama said. At a normalised level, Suzlon’s management expects margins to stabilise at around 17%, while their FY27 guidance is at 15-16%. Nuvama sees margins at 16% in FY27 and 16.9% in FY28.

Nuvama said Suzlon 2.0 is positioned to transition the company from a wind-focused business to a full-stack renewable solutions integrator across solar, battery energy storage systems, and in international markets.

The brokerage said Suzlon’s FY31 targets are encouraging, but growth is likely to be back-ended and dependent on the success of the DevCo – where it is a late entrant. “DevCo (full-stack EPC with secured land and transmission connectivity) is likely to be the primary growth engine with INR5bn (Rs 500 crore) investment as management reiterated target of 15GW OB and 10GW annual sales by FY31,” Nuvama added.

Suzlon margins the key dampener

Overall, listing out Suzlon’s Q2 performance, Nuvama pointed out that the “margins were a key dampener”.

The EBITDA margin was subdued and came in below estimates on the back of forex/commodity headwinds and one off costs. At a normalised level, “the management expects margins to stabilise at 17% (FY27 guidance seen at 15–16%).” Nuvama is factoring in “16%/16.9% margin in FY27/FY28.”

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