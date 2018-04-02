‘I collect automatic chronograph watches’: Kashyap Vadapalli, CMO, Pepperfry

Kashyap Vadapalli

The job

The sense of ownership and fulfilment that comes from building something from scratch and creating a legacy is a very important part of what I love about my job. The journey is not without its challenges — we are trying to constantly break new ground and this adds to the excitement.

All my intellectual and creative urges are fulfiled on my job and I enjoy it very much.

The Weekdays

I like to start my day by catching up with what happened in the world around me in the last 24 hours. I catch up with office-related messages first and then read up on the industry-related news next (mostly via apps where I have tailored the feed to my interests), and finally I like do a quick overview of interesting current affairs across the world and nation in that order. The best part of my work day is the brainstorming session that I have with my team on various problems we are solving or initiatives that we are running. There are typically a couple of these in a day. Another thing that I look forward to in a day is the late evening catch-up with cross-functional leaders, where some of the key developments are discussed in a relaxed and informal setting.

The Weekend

Weekends are reserved for the family. We catch up over long drives in the city and over meals, both at home and outside. I love Mumbai and use Sunday mornings to walk the lanes and bylanes of the old Bombay area.

Being a foodie, I also try and discover a new restaurant every few weeks. I like to binge watch action hero series on the various OTT platforms during lazy weekend afternoons or evenings.

The Toys

I collect automatic chronograph watches. I have a decent collection and am looking to add to my collection. My favourite pieces include a Tag Heuer, a Concord, a Victorinox, an Ingersoll, an Invicta, etc apart from more popular brands like Citizen, Seiko, Swatch, etc.

I have also built up quite an ‘anti-library’ of books — it is a source of inspiration for me. I have learnt that the word Tsundoku applies to me quite strongly.

The Logos

I love picking things up from sports and adventure shops like Decathlon, Columbia, REI, etc. I have done a few serious hikes and this habit feeds into that hobby.

I also like to drive in my Mercedes CLA Sport on EEH, Eastern Freeway and Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

— As told to Ananya Saha