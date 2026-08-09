US-based fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions is repositioning its India operations from a traditional global capability centre into a transformation hub driving products, technology and AI-led innovation across the company. With nearly one-third of its global workforce based in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the company says its India teams are playing a growing role in shaping global strategy. Chris Perry, president of Broadridge Financial Solutions, speaks to Sudhir Chowdhary about how AI is reshaping financial services, why trust remains central to digital financial infrastructure, and how India is emerging as a strategic hub for the company. Excerpts:

When you look at Broadridge’s India operations today, what makes them strategically important to the business beyond scale and talent?

Broadridge India has never been just an offshore captive. It is a true think tank that has helped build products, drive innovation and lead transformation across the company. What has changed today is the pace of transformation. With over 30 years of experience in India, we have deep domain expertise that enables us to respond to market shifts faster than the competition. In many cases, our India teams are not just executing global priorities but helping shape and lead them. Broadridge India is fully aligned with the company’s global objectives and represents nearly one-third of our global workforce, making it an integral part of our long-term strategy.

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As AI reshapes financial services and software development, how is it changing the role of your India teams? Are you seeing new responsibilities emerge that didn’t exist a few years ago?

AI is fundamentally changing how companies leverage talent. Historically, India was viewed as a lower-cost destination, but AI shifts the conversation from cost arbitrage to expertise and innovation. At Broadridge, India has long been valued for its deep subject matter expertise, and AI is amplifying that advantage rather than replacing it. We see AI increasing productivity and enabling our teams to accelerate product development, helping us scale the business while delivering greater value to clients. Engineering teams are already evolving into human-and-agent collaborative squads, allowing faster roadmap execution, greater capacity and improved customer outcomes.

Financial infrastructure is built on trust, resilience and regulatory compliance. How is Broadridge approaching the adoption of generative/agentic AI without compromising those fundamentals?

Trust has always been at the centre of our business, which is why our guiding principle is to be “Trusted and Transformative.” As clients adopt technologies such as AI and tokenisation, they need confidence in the quality of data, governance and counterparties they rely on. AI is only as good as the data behind it, so we combine proprietary, cleansed and anonymised data with deep industry expertise and unified platforms to deliver trusted outcomes. Solutions such as BondGPT are built on explainability, transparency and strong data foundations to ensure reliable and responsible AI adoption.

Many GCCs aspire to become global innovation and product hubs, but relatively few make that transition. In your view, what separates a high-impact GCC from one that remains an execution centre?

The difference lies in solving industry problems rather than simply building products. Broadridge has consistently focused on applying technology to real market challenges. Our early investment in distributed ledger technology for repo markets is a good example. That solution has enabled us to become the global leader in tokenised repos, with hundreds of billions of dollars in assets traded daily and expected to reach $1 trillion in daily settlements by the end of the year. The goal is not to chase labels such as “innovation hub,” but to build capabilities that are deeply relevant to the parent company’s strategy, products and clients.

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How involved are your India leaders in shaping Broadridge’s global product roadmap and technology strategy? Are they increasingly influencing decisions at the global level?

Absolutely. Our India teams are deeply involved in shaping products, innovation and transformation across Broadridge. They are not simply executing work but contributing to – and in many cases leading – global objectives because of their extensive domain expertise. India has become a critical part of our technology strategy, supported by experienced leaders who work closely with global business units. Our teams here operate with the same goals and purpose as the broader organisation, ensuring they play an active role in defining and delivering our long-term strategy.

Beyond being a talent hub, do you see India emerging as a meaningful growth market for Broadridge’s products and platforms?

India’s modernisation journey and growing digital economy present significant opportunities. While our revenue from India is still relatively small compared with our global business, it is growing steadily. We are investing in localised capabilities to better serve customers across India as well as neighbouring markets such as the Middle East and Malaysia. Rising investor participation, expanding capital markets and increasing adoption of digital financial services reinforce India’s importance as both a strategic market and a long-term growth opportunity. We already have products serving customers in India, and we see meaningful potential for the region going forward.

Looking ahead, what will be the next milestone for Broadridge’s India operations?

Our focus will remain on being trusted and transformative. Trusted means continuing to strengthen security, governance and regulatory compliance, while transformative means accelerating digitisation, embedding AI across every product and enabling innovations such as personalisation and tokenisation. As global markets move from T+1 towards eventual T+0 settlement, teams in India will work alongside global counterparts to build the capabilities required for a frictionless, real-time financial ecosystem. Every squad has a role to play in shaping that future, ensuring Broadridge remains a trusted partner while leading the next phase of financial market transformation.