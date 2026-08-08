When South Korean K-pop band BTS announced that they would not submit their latest album Arirang for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards, the decision sent shockwaves through the global music industry. After years of pursuing Grammy recognition and becoming the first K-pop group to receive multiple Grammy nominations, the seven-member group’s refusal to participate marked a sudden shift in their relationship with the Recording Academy.

The timing is significant. Just weeks earlier, the Recording Academy had unveiled a new Grammy category, ‘Best Asian Pop Music Performance’, as part of a broader expansion of award categories. While the Academy described the move as an effort to recognise the diversity of Asian pop music, BTS saw it differently. In a joint statement posted by all seven members, the group said they hoped “music will be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being categorised by region or language.” For the music band, the issue was not about refusing an award. It was about rejecting what they perceived as the ‘othering’ of Asian artistes. Their stance has sparked global discussions about inclusivity and the risks of creating categories that may unintentionally segregate rather than celebrate diversity.

The group has spent nearly a decade proving that Korean-language music can top charts, sell out stadiums and resonate with audiences worldwide. Being placed in a separate regional category, they suggested, risked reinforcing the very barriers they had worked to dismantle.

Meanwhile, the Recording Academy defended its decision, with CEO Harvey Mason Jr saying the new category was designed to expand recognition, not limit it. He also emphasised that artistes in the Asian pop category would still be eligible for the prestigious general-field awards such as ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Record of the Year’. BTS’ move, however, is not unprecedented. The Grammy Awards are widely regarded as one of the highest honours in the music industry. Despite this, several globally acclaimed musicians have chosen to reject nominations, withdraw their submissions, or boycott the ceremony altogether. Their decisions reveal an important debate about fairness, artistic integrity, and representation in the music industry.

A Legacy of Artistic Boycotts

The most famous example is solo Canadian singer, The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye. In 2021, despite having one of the year’s biggest albums, After Hours, and the global smash hit, Blinding Lights, he did not receive any Grammy nominations. Calling the awards “corrupt,” he announced that he would no longer submit his music for Grammy consideration, accusing the Academy of lacking transparency in its voting process. His criticism eventually contributed to reforms, including the elimination of secret nomination committees.

Another artiste who has questioned the Grammys is Drake. Over the years, Drake has criticised the Academy for failing to understand contemporary popular music. In 2021, he withdrew his Grammy nominations for Certified Lover Boy and the song Way 2 Sexy, although no official reason was provided. Industry observers widely interpreted the move as another sign of his frustration with the awards system.

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Even artistes who continue to participate have openly criticised the Grammys. American singer-songwriter and rapper Frank Ocean famously chose not to submit his acclaimed album Blonde for Grammy consideration in 2017, arguing that the institution no longer represented the music culture it claimed to celebrate.

The Grammy boycotts stretch back decades. In 1991, Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor refused to accept her Grammy, criticising the music industry’s focus on commercial success over artistic merit. Even earlier, in 1989, leading hip-hop artistes such as Public Enemy, LL Cool J, and Salt-N-Pepa boycotted the ceremony because the newly introduced rap categories were not televised. Their protest highlighted the industry’s reluctance at the time to recognise hip-hop as a mainstream genre.

These acts of protest reveal a broader tension between artistes and legacy awards. While winning a Grammy remains one of music’s highest honours, streaming platforms, global fan communities and social media have reshaped how success is measured. For artistes with massive worldwide audiences, institutional validation may no longer carry the same weight it once did. By walking away from the Grammys at a moment when they were among the strongest contenders, BTS showed that cultural influence sometimes comes not from accepting recognition, but from refusing it.