Creative horror

Horror filmmaker Eli Roth has revealed that generative AI was used in parts of his upcoming film Ice Cream Man, joining a growing list of directors experimenting with artificial intelligence in filmmaking. Roth clarified that AI supported certain creative processes rather than replacing actors or the filmmaking team. The disclosure comes amid continuing debates in Hollywood over AI’s role in cinema, particularly around artistic ownership, copyright and employment. As filmmakers explore AI-assisted production, the industry continues to grapple with balancing innovation and preserving human creativity.

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Evolved film fest

The Bengaluru Short Film Festival has introduced two new competition categories such as Artificial Intelligence and Dance, for its 2026 edition, reflecting evolving trends in filmmaking. The AI section will recognise films created using generative AI tools or exploring AI-related themes, while the Dance category celebrates movement-based storytelling. Festival organisers say the additions acknowledge how emerging technologies are reshaping creative expression without replacing traditional filmmaking. The move also provides independent creators with a platform to experiment with new storytelling formats as AI becomes increasingly embedded in the global film industry.

Bigger music horizon

Spotify has expanded its AI-powered music initiatives through a partnership with Merlin, which represents thousands of independent record labels worldwide. The collaboration enables artistes and rights holders to participate in AI-driven remixing and cover song projects while retaining greater control over how their music is used. The initiative reflects growing efforts by streaming platforms to harness generative AI responsibly, creating new opportunities for music discovery and fan engagement. At the same time, it underscores the industry’s push to establish licensing frameworks that protect artistes in the AI era.

Diagnosing crops

A student at Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University (HSTU) has developed an AI-powered application called Crops Doctor to help farmers diagnose crop diseases. By analysing images of affected plants, the tool identifies likely diseases and recommends treatment measures, enabling quicker intervention and potentially reducing crop losses. The project demonstrates how accessible AI solutions can support precision agriculture, particularly in regions where expert agricultural advice is limited. Such innovations highlight AI’s growing role in improving farm productivity, food security and rural livelihoods.

Automotive shift

AI is becoming the centrepiece of the global auto story. During recent earnings calls, CEO Elon Musk devoted nearly half his remarks to AI, humanoid robots and autonomous driving, signalling a shift from traditional automotive manufacturing to an AI-led technology company. Tesla is betting heavily on its Optimus humanoid robot and Full Self-Driving software as future growth engines, even as vehicle sales face pressure. Another automaker that is increasingly positioning itself as an AI company is Hyundai Motor Group, which is placing the technology at the heart of its future strategy. Rather than viewing itself solely as an automobile manufacturer, the company aims to integrate AI across vehicle development, manufacturing, mobility services and robotics. AI-powered software, autonomous driving systems, smart factories and humanoid robots are expected to become key business pillars. Hyundai’s shift mirrors the wider transformation sweeping the automotive industry, where data, software and AI capabilities are emerging as competitive differentiators alongside vehicle engineering and production.