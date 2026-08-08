A hectic game of table tennis is in progress in an office basement, with the crowd cheering on. Game over, and everyone returns energised, high on adrenaline, bonding with each other. Playing at work is no longer frowned upon, rather it is seen as a contributor to better employee well being and mental health. In turn, workplaces across the world are becoming more than just desks and chairs, incorporating relaxation zones, green areas, wellness lounges, fitness areas, meditation rooms, cafés, and breakout zones. At American Express’ Gurugram campus, employees can reserve recreational rooms to use for group activities. A manager with the company, Janhabi Mukherjee, says her team usually blocks a recreation room for 30 mins each week to go and have some downtime in the middle of a busy day. “We have game rooms with activities like tennis, etc, so people can get breathers during the day, which makes a big difference.”

Research backs the trend. A 2026 research published in the New Era Journal says as the boundaries between work and personal life blur, incorporating recreational and relaxation spaces into office design has become an essential component of employee well-being. Referring to the corporates investing in such measures, the study states “Reorganising office environments to support the psychological and physical needs of employees in the face of rapid technological and systemic change has become crucial for both employers and workers.”

The Green Business Certification (GBCI) India and Saint-Gobain Research India study, Healthy Workplaces for Healthier People, found that healthier indoor environments, ergonomic design, and wellness-focused amenities contribute to better employee comfort, satisfaction, and productivity. “Recreational and wellness spaces are not afterthoughts, they are intentional design choices rooted in our belief that when people feel their best, they do their best,” says Deepti Varma, vice-president, people experience and technology (PXT), Amazon Stores – India, Japan & emerging markets.

“Across our offices in India, we have built recreational ecosystems tailored to the needs of our teams. These include indoor sports such as table tennis, foosball, snooker, air hockey, and video games; outdoor facilities like basketball and pickleball courts, acupuncture paths and amphitheatres, and wellness rooms for rest and recharge. Our offices also feature breakout areas, quiet rooms, and community spaces.”

“One of the biggest shifts we are seeing in the workplace is the recognition that people don’t do their best thinking by being ‘on’ all the time. Creativity, problem solving and innovation all require moments of pause, reflection and human connection,” says Rajeev Kapoor, senior vice-president and country head, Curriculum Associates, India, a company providing curriculum and study assessments to schools and communities worldwide, with offices located in Bengaluru. The company has a reset room for staff to relax, connect with each other.

The 7-Eleven Global Solution Centre in Bengaluru (corporate office for the global retailer 7’Eleven) has wellness amenities and recreational spaces integrating modern technology with employee-centric design. Global tech companies including Google, Microsoft, IBM, as well as online food and quick commerce app Swiggy, among others, all have recreation spaces for employees. Rajat Kapur, regional managing director, The Executive Centre, a company based in Gurugram that creates and provides spaces for offices, and has one of their own, says, “Organisations that embrace flexible solutions are not only optimising costs but also creating environments where employees feel empowered and supported.”

“Contemporary flex spaces, which include biophilic features, natural lighting, flexible seating arrangements and break-out spaces, are more than just an aesthetic consideration; they affect mood, creativity and stress levels of employees,” he says.

A former Swiggy marketing executive Shweta Singh says having recreational spaces in the office makes a real difference. “Even a 10-minute break helps you reset, reduce stress, and return to work with new perspectives or ideas. It also creates a good bond with colleagues beyond work.” She recalls they also had flexible work hours. “Even our team lead used to join us at the TT table sometimes.” Sounds fun, as long as the game doesn’t stretch too long, leaving the manager fuming over lapsed deadlines.