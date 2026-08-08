Reacher Season 4

Prime Video

Releases: August 12

Alan Ritchson returns as formidable drifter Jack Reacher in the fourth season of the action thriller. During a late-night subway ride, Reacher notices a distraught passenger whose suspicious behaviour signals imminent danger. When the encounter ends tragically, his questions draw him into a deadly conspiracy reaching the highest levels of power. Based on Lee Child’s novel Gone Tomorrow, the chapter combines political intrigue, mystery and hard-hitting action.

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Awarapan 2

Theatres

Releases: August 14

Nearly two decades after Awarapan, Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2. Drawn back into the criminal underworld, Shivam confronts old wounds while seeking redemption, love and a purpose beyond violence. His path crosses with a mysterious woman, played by Disha Patani, setting off an emotionally charged journey shaped by danger, longing and sacrifice. Shabana Azmi also features in a pivotal role in this tale of pain and second chances.

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Batwara 1947

Theatres

Releases: August 14

Set amid the upheaval of India’s Partition, Batwara 1947 follows Sikander Mirza, who migrates with his Muslim family from Lucknow to Lahore. Allotted a haveli abandoned by its Hindu owners, the family discovers Mai, its elderly matriarch, still living there and refusing to leave. What begins as a bitter dispute over home and belonging gradually becomes a moving test of compassion as communal hatred closes in.