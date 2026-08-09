The Pentagon has told American weapons manufacturers to move faster, as five months of conflict with Iran have eaten deep into the country’s munitions reserves, reported AP.

This has forced Washington to confront hard questions about production capacity, budget and competing demands from Ukraine to Venezuela.

21-day deadline for industry

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Saturday the department is focused on delivering “the weapons our warfighters need at the pace the threat demands,” framing the push as part of a broader modernisation drive that predates the Iran war.

Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg wrote to defence industry executives on Wednesday, setting a 21-day deadline for firms to lay out plans for quicker delivery timelines and higher output on critical weapons systems, according to a memo cited by The Washington Post.

“Years-long development cycles are not acceptable,” he wrote, calling for schedules and production capacity to be expanded without delay.

Budget fight, depleted stocks

The financial backdrop is fraught. Washington’s defence spending bill remains stuck in Congress, where members angry over the administration’s Iran campaign are pushing back against a White House request to lift the Pentagon budget to $1.5 trillion (approximately ₹142.5 lakh crore) from roughly $900 billion (approximately ₹85.5 lakh crore) the year before, a jump of nearly 67 per cent, claimed the AP report.

A Center for Strategic and International Studies analysis found the US Patriot interceptor stockpile has fallen from about 2,330 units before the war to a range of 759 to 827 now, a drop of roughly two thirds, after a partial rebuild to 1,030 during April’s short-lived ceasefire.

THAAD interceptor stocks have fared only slightly better, down 38 per cent from 452 to between 234 and 278 units, despite some replenishment since the ceasefire. CSIS analysts warned the thinner inventories could force the US and its regional partners into riskier calculations, launching fewer interceptors per incoming Iranian missile or drone and accepting a higher chance that one gets through.

Ukraine, and other fronts, feel the pinch

Ukraine is bearing part of the cost of that squeeze. Washington has slowed Patriot deliveries to Kyiv to keep priority stock flowing to US forces and Gulf allies, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine received only about a third as many air-defence interceptors this year compared with the same period in 2025, leaving Kyiv struggling to intercept Russian ballistic strikes on the capital.

CSIS senior adviser Mark Cancian told RFE/RL that Ukraine should expect few, if any, US interceptors for the foreseeable future, since the US has been drawing heavily on its own inventories. Iran is not the only theatre pulling on American firepower either.

Since returning to office in 2025, the Trump administration has also carried out counterterrorism strikes in Iraq, Nigeria and Somalia, targeted Houthi militants in Yemen, and, in January, launched a major operation in Venezuela that ended with the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, adding to the broader draw on US military resources even as the Pentagon works to rebuild its stocks.

Trump pushes back

President Donald Trump has rejected the shortage narrative in public, posting on Truth Social on Thursday that the country has “massive amounts” of munitions and that production is being ramped up and shipped to meet demand.