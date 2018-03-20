Delhi kids highly affected by Type 1 diabetes; out of 1 lakh children, 32 are suffering from this disease

Children affected by the disease are reluctant to the idea of getting their blood sugar levels checked and also deny taking insulin owing to social stigma with friends. Due to this, they usually miss out on the insulin doses while they are with friends. (Reuters)

India is host to 97,000 children who suffer from Type 1 Diabetes with near about 32 per lakh affected in Delhi. It is a disease where the immune system in a person destroys the insulin-producing cells living in the pancreas which leaves the child dependent on insulin injections for survival. News agency ANI, in its report, stated the Senior Consultant at Apollo & Fortis Hospital, Noida, Dr IPS Kochar who said that the Type 1 diabetes is usually referred to as juvenile disease and doctors receive nearly ten to twenty patients every week. Children affected by the disease are reluctant to the idea of getting their blood sugar levels checked and also deny taking insulin owing to social stigma with friends. Due to this, they usually miss out on the insulin doses while they are with friends. They feel insecure and inadequate in comparison with peers due to having diabetes.

Since the exact cause of the disease is still unknown, myths have spread around the disease affecting the treatment of the patients. Doctors are eager to bust these myths and look forward to spreading awareness on the various methods available on managing Type 1 diabetes. Glucometers and insulin pumps are some of the modern therapies that doctors advise to their patients to live a healthier life. Some of the myths that spread around the disease include the following:-

1. Type 1 diabetes affects only the children- In spite of the disease being highly common amongst children, it can develop within adults as well.

2. People with type 1 diabetes should not have children- This myth implies that pregnant diabetic women would pass the disease on to their children as well. Though, such is not the case. Expecting mothers affected with diabetes should maintain a healthy blood sugar level in their bodies. In today’s times, insulin pumps have effectively helped women track their glucose levels and inject insulin without fluctuating the blood sugar level.

3. High sugar intake causes type 1 diabetes- Though this myth is highly common between the crowd, the truth is that the disease only affects those whose immune system turns against the body by killing the insulin creating cells. Injecting insulin can help the body gain energy by entering the cells and without insulin, the glucose remains in the bloodstream which results in high sugar levels.

4. Type 1 diabetes patients cannot have an active lifestyle: Earlier, injecting multiple injections prevented patients from leading an active lifestyle. Though, nowadays, innovative therapies like the glucometer has enabled type 1 diabetic children and adult alike in leading an active lifestyle. Patients can now indulge in various kinds of adventure sports or pursue their careers in numerous sporting activities like tennis, badminton, dancing, etc.

5. Type 1 diabetes can never affect those living an active and healthy lifestyle- Diet, activity level and weight are not the causative factors for the onset of type 1 diabetes. Though, maintaining a good health is always necessary.

6. Type 1 diabetes can be cured through Yoga and Ayurveda- These methods cannot cure the disease since as there is no cure available yet.

Kochar said that it was important for people to bust such myths and spread awareness pertaining to the management of the disease. Parents of diabetic children should maintain a healthy lifestyle themselves to lead their kids by example. He emphasised the importance of regular glucose monitoring and the usage of glucometer and insulin pumps.