Will AI Murder Us All?

Aakash Singh Rathore

Penguin Random House

Pp 352, Rs 799

Will AI Murder Us All? is a guide to the ethical and existential challenges of AI and the human choices that will shape whether it liberates or dominates us. As technology blurs the line between human and machine, Aakash Singh Rathore confronts a question we can’t ignore: What happens when intelligence outpaces wisdom? Rathore reveals that the greatest dangers aren’t rogue AIs but systems embedded in institutions driven by competition, profit and power where ‘safe’ goals spiral into harm.

Brain Defenders

David Perlmutter

Hachette

Pp 384, Rs 799

In recent years microglia cells housed in the brain have been identified as playing a key role in a host of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Long Covid, and MS amongst others. Current drug treatments mostly mask symptoms rather than cure and the statistics are grim. And the good news? By following the lifestyle protocol that Dr David Perlmutter presents in the book people can become ‘architects of their cognitive destiny’.

MALNUTRITION

Basanta

Kumar Kar

Hachette

Pp 416, Rs 799

In Malnutrition: Fed or Misled? The Truth Beyond Food, the ‘Nutrition Man of India’ challenges one of the greatest misconceptions of our time, that malnutrition is merely about too little food. Drawing upon science, public health, history, policy, field experiences, and global evidence, this book reveals the many avatars of malnutrition and their far-reaching impact on health, learning, productivity, economies, and future generations.

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The Actor: A Novel

Tavleen Singh

HarperCollins

Pp 328, Rs 699

Superstar Amit Singh’s life is in disarray: Three of his films have flopped, his marriage is falling apart and his fans are drifting away. A sudden call from his childhood friend Naresh Khanna offers an unexpected reprieve. Naresh hopes to start a new political party committed to the ideals of secularism, plurality and free speech, and urges Amit to join him. A sharp political drama, The Actor:

A Novel holds up an unflinching mirror to our times.

Taipei Story

Rebecca F Kuang

HarperCollins

Pp 368, Rs 699

Yale student Lily Chen arrives in Taipei hungry: for family, for culture, for connection. But her summer of discovery quickly unravels. Her classes are grue-lling, her roommate unbearable, and a reckless, deeply awkward trip to the hot springs with a guy she barely knows soon ignites vicious gossip. Taipei Story is a moving coming-of-age story that explores first love, second language and final goodbyes — all set against an unforgettable summer in Taipei.