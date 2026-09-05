Train movements on the Kazipet-Balharshah section will see changes on September 9 and 10, with South Central Railway (SCR) announcing cancellations, rescheduling, partial cancellations and regulations of several services. At least thirteen trains are impacted by the temporary operational changes.

South Central Railway said the changes are due to non-interlocking works for commissioning Automatic Block Signaling between Jammikunta and Potkapalli stations on the Kazipet-Balharshah section.

While most of the changes will be implemented on September 10, some long-distance services will be regulated on September 9. Passengers travelling on the affected routes should take note of the dates and changes applicable to their trains.

Two trains cancelled on September 10

South Central Railway has announced the complete cancellation of two services on September 10, 2026.

Train No. Route Date 17003 Kazipet–Sirpur Town September 10 17004 Balharshah–Kazipet September 10

Passengers who had booked these services should take the cancellations into account while making their travel plans.

Four trains to be partially cancelled

Four trains will be partially cancelled on September 10, which means they will not run over a portion of their scheduled routes.

Train No. Scheduled route Cancelled between 17033 Bhadrachalam–Balharshah Warangal–Balharshah 17034 Sirpur Town–Bhadrachalam Road Sirpur Town–Warangal 17011 Hyderabad–Sirpur Kaghaznagar Kazipet–Sirpur Kaghaznagar 17012 Sirpur Kaghaznagar–Bidar Sirpur Kaghaznagar–Kazipet

All four changes will be applied on September 10. Travellers using stations falling within the cancelled portions should particularly take note of the changes.

Three trains rescheduled by 60 minutes

The schedule of three services has also been changed for September 10. As per the official update from the South Central Railway, each of these trains will be rescheduled by 60 minutes.

Train No. Route Change 17233 Secunderabad–Sirpur Kaghaznagar Rescheduled by 60 minutes 67771 Sirpur Town–Karimnagar Rescheduled by 60 minutes 67773 Karimnagar–Bodhan Rescheduled by 60 minutes

Passengers taking these services should take note of the one-hour rescheduling into their journey plans.

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Four long-distance trains to be regulated

Four more trains will be regulated for durations ranging from 30 minutes to 75 minutes on September 9 and 10.

Train No. Route Date Regulation 22365 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru September 9 75 minutes 22366 SMVT Bengaluru–Danapur September 9 45 minutes 16031 Chennai Central–SMVD Katra September 10 30 minutes 12622 New Delhi–Chennai Central September 9 30 minutes

Of these, Train No. 22365 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru will face the longest regulation of 75 minutes on September 9. Train No. 22366 will be regulated by 45 minutes, whereas trains 16031 and 12622 will be regulated by 30 minutes each.

Why are these trains being affected?

South Central Railway stated that the temporary changes are required due to non-interlocking works for the commissioning of Automatic Block Signaling between Jammikunta and Potkapalli stations on the Kazipet-Balharshah section.

The changes cover different categories, so passengers need to check whether their train is fully cancelled, regulated, partially cancelled or rescheduled, along the specific dates as mentioned by the railway.