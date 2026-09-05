The travel wardrobe is becoming a category of its own with fashion, sportswear and outdoor brands designing for the demands of life in transit, bringing packability, weather resistance, hidden storage and lightweight fabrics into products that can move between airports, sightseeing and dinner. The shift comes as travellers try to fit longer holidays into smaller bags and stay within important

airline baggage limits. One of the more literal examples is the Nobero and ZILO travel hoodie, which turns the garment itself into a storage system. The hoodies feature dedicated pockets for passports, phones, tablets and sunglasses, along with built-in eye masks and gloves. The garment essentially combines clothing with some of the functions of a travel organiser.

Similarly, H&M’s shirt dress is a calf-length dress with a concealed pocket for a phone, cash or passport. It is designed to move between daytime and evening, while the hidden storage addresses concerns of travelling through crowded airports and tourist areas.

Outdoor and sportswear brands have been ahead of this curve with performance fabrics. Decathlon India offers lightweight, quick-drying and weather-resistant pieces across its travel and hiking ranges. A quick-dry T-shirt can be washed and reused during a longer trip, while a lightweight rain shell can be folded away in a palm-size rectangle when the weather changes.

No more heavy jackets

Outerwear is one of the biggest challenges for travellers heading to cold destinations. A conventional winter coat can occupy a significant portion of a suitcase, even if it is needed only for a few hours each day. That is where packable insulation has become one of the more useful developments in travel clothing. UNIQLO, whose LifeWear proposition combines everyday clothing with functional design, has brought this approach into its Fall/Winter 2026 collection, which incorporates outdoor-inspired functionality into an urban wardrobe. Its lightweight Pufftech and Ultra Light Down offerings are designed to provide warmth without the bulk of a conventional winter jacket, with packable versions folding into compact storage pouches. “When travelling, packable apparel is especially helpful. Instead of taking up the space of a traditional winter coat, a lightweight Ultra Light Down jacket that folds into a little pouch can live at the bottom of a bag until an evening gets chilly,” says UNIQLO.

Decathlon India has a similar offering with its packable puffer jacket for trekking or winter regions, designed to provide insulation while remaining easy to carry.

Shoes that fit into a purse

Footwear is another area where luggage weight quickly adds up. Travellers are looking for shoes that can work across more than one setting without taking up the space of multiple pairs. KEEN’s Whisper Slip-On/Sandals, for example, are lightweight, flexible and water-friendly, making them suited to walking-heavy holidays and destinations where wet conditions are likely. Their compact construction makes them easier to pack.

Foldable footwear offers another solution. H&M and Crocs have packable ballet-flat options designed to fold into a purse, carry-on or travel bag, providing a lightweight alternative or backup to bulkier footwear.

The same trend is extending to the products that sit around the clothes. India-based luxury travel and lifestyle brand Voie Sage launched with its Companion Set, a slim case containing sunscreen, hand cleanser and lotion in an airline-compliant format, alongside a compact Vanity Hairbrush. For founder Ananya Gupta, the concept grew out of frequent travel. “Voie Sage was born from movement, the reality of long flights, layovers, and constantly packing and unpacking,” she says. Gupta recalls carrying the same pouch of essentials wherever she went, and the attachment that can develop to objects that repeatedly travel with us. Travel accessories are following the same utility-led direction. The “Zero Grid Infinity” travel scarf, available on Amazon India, combines the traditional wrap with security features and convertible styling. The category is attracting performance-led lifestyle brands. Lululemon, which is set to open its first India store in New Delhi, has long incorporated travel-friendly elements into its range, including convertible bags, packing organisers, sweat-wicking accessories and lightweight apparel designed for movement.

When it comes to bags, less is more. Across e-commerce platforms and brand websites, tote bags and shoulder bags are increasingly being designed to fold into tiny pouches or key-chain-sized formats, taking up barely any space until they are needed for a quick grocery or souvenir shopping. Brands such as Shuppato and HIE are examples of this packable-bag trend.