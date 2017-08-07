Wipro’s Big Data Analytics-as-a-Service now available on Microsoft Azure for industries

Wipro’s ‘Data Discovery’ platform enable businesses, including banking and financial services, retail, energy, education and manufacturing, to bridge the gap between the insights required by business and the information that is available. (Source: Reuters)

Software major Wipro on Monday announced that its Big Data Analytics-as-a-Service solution on Microsoft Azure Data Discovery Platform is now available for industries. Wipro’s ‘Data Discovery’ platform enable businesses, including banking and financial services, retail, energy, education and manufacturing, to bridge the gap between the insights required by business and the information that is available. “Together, Microsoft and Wipro have built an industry sector-specific apps ecosystem on the Data Discovery Platform. Today, the platform is a significant enabler of Analytics led Digital Transformation delivering Analytics-as-a-Service to organisations,” Pallab Deb, Vice President and Global Head-Analytics, Wipro Limited, said in a statement. Wipro ‘Data Discovery’ platform is available in an outcome-based ‘pay-per-insight’ cloud delivery model.

“Wipro’s Data Discovery Platform leverages the data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities of Microsoft Azure cloud to build novel domain-specific business applications across industry verticals, added Joseph Sirosh, Corporate Vice President, Cloud AI Platform, Microsoft. “By developing pre-built domain specific apps on the platform, Wipro is able to accelerate time-to-value while ensuring scalability and performance,” Sirosh added. The platform leverages Microsoft’s ‘Cortana Intelligence Suite’ which includes ‘Data Lake Analytics’, ‘Machine Learning’ and company’s business analytics service ‘Power BI’ to build analytical applications.