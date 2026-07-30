HFCL has secured an export order worth about $46.13 million (around Rs 441.53 crore) for the supply of optical fibre cables through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary.

HFCL in its regulatory filing said that the order has been awarded by a renowned international customer. However, it did not disclose the customer’s name.

HFCL also said that the contract involves the supply of optical fibre cables as per the customer’s specifications. HFCL said the order will be executed by January 2027.

HFCL sees strong confidence from international customers

The company said the order reflects the confidence that its international customers have in its manufacturing capabilities and product quality.

“The Company has secured export order worth approximately $ 46.13 million (equivalent to approximately Rs 441.53 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables, through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary, from a renowned international customer,” HFCL said in its exchange filing.

HFCL added that the order “reaffirms the trust our global customers place in the Company’s manufacturing capabilities, technological excellence and product quality.”

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About HFCL

HFCL (formerly Himachal Futuristic Communications) is a technology company engaged in developing telecom infrastructure, manufacturing telecom equipment and optical fibre cables, and providing end-to-end network solutions. The company designs, manufactures and supplies products such as optical fibre, optical fibre cables, telecom networking equipment and communication solutions, while also executing turnkey projects for telecom operators, government agencies, railways, defence and smart city projects. It has manufacturing facilities across India and serves both domestic and international markets.

HFCL share price

The share price of HFCL has gained 66.41% in last three months. The stock has surged 180.3% so far this year.