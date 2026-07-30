India created history in para athletics at the 2026 Commonwealth Games as Dilip Mahasu Gavit bagged gold and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath claimed silver in the men’s 100m T47 final.

As per PTI, Gavit finished first with a record and season-best 10.71 seconds, while Basil registered a season-best 10.38 seconds to secure silver. England’s Kevin Santos took bronze in a season-best 10.85 seconds. The gold was India’s third at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, after Mirabai Chanu’s victory in the women’s 48 kg weightlifting event and Sharmila Dhankar’s triumph in the women’s shot put F57 competition.

Congratulating the duo, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya posted on X, “A historic double podium for Bharat!” He mentioned Gavit has scripted history as the first Indian male para-athlete to secure a Commonwealth Games athletics gold medal, and hailed both athletes for their performances. Team India also celebrated the feat on X, terming it a “memorable Indian one-two” after Gavit struck gold and Basil won silver.

Who is Dilip Gavit?

According to the official update on Olympics.com, Gavit was born in Toran Dongari, a village near Nashik, Maharashtra, in a farming family. As a child, he suffered a fall from a tree that severely injured his right arm. The injury later developed into gangrene because of delayed medical treatment, resulting in the amputation of his arm below the elbow.

Sprinting to glory! 🥇🥈 Dilip Mahadu Gavit struck gold, while Mohammed Basil completed a memorable Indian one-two by claiming silver in the Men’s 100m T47. A brilliant outing on the track for the Indian duo! Let’s #Cheer4Bharat! 🇮🇳#WeAreTeamIndia | #TogetherWeDream pic.twitter.com/vfdAG3E4y6 — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 29, 2026

Despite the setback, Gavit took up running and was later spotted by coach Vaijnath Kale, who guided him into para athletics.

Before his Commonwealth Games success, Gavit had won gold in the men’s 400m T47 event at the 2022 Asian Para Games, securing India’s landmark 100th medal at the Games. He also reached the men’s 400m T47 final at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, as per Olympics.com.

Who is Mohammed Basil?

Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath emerged as the silver medallist in the men’s 100 T47 final at the Commonwealth Games. As per PTI, he showcased a season-best 10.83 seconds to finish second behind Gavit and complete India’s historic one-two in the event.

Basil’s silver medal was part of India’s memorable one-two finish in the men’s 100m T47 competition at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

According to World Athletics, Basil was born on February 28, 2005, competes in the 100 metres and has a personal best of 10.85 seconds.

The T47 classification is for athletes with a unilateral arm impairment or limb absence that affects strength, movement or coordination on one side.