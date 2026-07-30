To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway has announced special train services between Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Nagarsol in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district.

The special services have been introduced to provide additional rail connectivity and facilitate passenger movement on the route.

The trains will connect Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra via key stations in Telangana and Karnataka, offering better rail connectivity across four states. You can check out the special train schedule, timings and route below.

Tirupati and Nagarsol Special Train: Schedule, Timings, Route

Train No. From – To Journey Date No. of services 07427 Tirupati – Nagarsol August 23, 2026 01 07428 Nagarsol – Tirupati August 26, 2026 01

South Central Railway will operate one special service in each direction to provide additional seats for passengers and reduce overcrowding on regular trains.

Special Train between Tirupati and Nagarsol (Train No. 07427) will run on August 23, 2026. The train will depart at 3:30 am on Sunday and arrive in Nagarsol at 8:00 am on Monday, August 24.

The return service, Train No. 07428 Nagarsol–Tirupati Special, will run on August 26, 2026. The train will leave at 2:30 pm on Wednesday and arrive at Tirupati at 6:45 pm on Thursday, August 27.

Route and stoppages

The special trains will stop at several major stations in both directions, including Renigunta, Rajampet, Kadapa, Yerraguntla, Tadipatri, Gooty, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, Tandur, Vikarabad, Lingampalli, Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Basar, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Parbhani, Jalna, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar before reaching Nagarsol.

These stoppages will allow passengers from multiple cities and towns across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra to use the special services.

Coach composition

The Tirupati–Nagarsol special trains will include AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches, giving passengers multiple travel options.

South Central Railway has advised passengers to check the train schedule and book tickets in advance, as these special services are expected to see high demand during the travel period.