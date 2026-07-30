More special train services are on the way for the Telangana–Bihar route. South Central Railway has extended the operation of the Charlapalli–Patna special trains till September 18, 2026.

The special trains are scheduled to run on selected days between August and September, offering extra connectivity on one of the busy long-distance routes linking southern and eastern India.

The special trains will operate during the extension period in both directions. Here is the complete schedule, route, major stoppages and coach details of the special trains.

Patna-Charlapalli Special Train: Schedule, route

Train No. From – To Days of service Extension Period No. of services 03253 Patna – Charlapalli Mon, Wed August 3 to September 16, 2026 14 03254 Charlapalli – Patna Wed August 5 to September 16, 2026 07 03255 Charlapalli – Patna Fri August 7 to September 18, 2026 07

The special train between Patna and Charlapalli (Train No. 03253) will run on Mondays and Wednesdays from August 3 to September 16, 2026, with 14 services.

Similarly, the train in the return direction from Charlapalli to Patna (Train No. 03254) will run on Wednesdays from August 5 to September 16, 2026, with 7 services.

Another special train, Train No. 03255 (Charlapalli–Patna), will also operate on Fridays from August 7 to September 18, 2026, with 7 services.

Route and major stoppages

The special trains will connect Charlapalli in Telangana with Patna in Bihar, passing through several stations along the route.

Major stoppages include Kazipet Junction, Peddapalli, Belampalli, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur Junction, Gondia Junction, Durg, Raipur Junction, Bilaspur Junction, Jharsuguda Junction, Rourkela, Hatia, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, NSC Bose J Gomoh, Parasnath, Koderma, Gaya Junction, Jehanabad, Taregna and Patna Junction.

Coach details

These special trains will include a mix of coach classes to accommodate different categories of passengers. The coach composition will consist of AC 3-Tier (3AC), AC 3-Tier Economy, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches, giving passengers multiple options based on their budget and travel preferences.