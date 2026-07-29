Indian Railways has significantly reduced consequential train accidents over the past decade, with safety indicators improving sharply as investments in infrastructure, signalling systems and indigenous safety technologies continue to increase, according to an official statement.

The national transporter recorded 16 consequential train accidents in 2025-26, down from 135 accidents in 2014-15, reflecting an 88% decline over the last 12 years. In the current financial year, only two consequential train accidents have been reported till June.

Railways also reported a sharp improvement in its Consequential Accident Index, which measures accidents per million train-kilometres. The index declined from 0.11 in 2014-15 to 0.01 in 2025-26, indicating nearly a 91% improvement in operational safety.

Safety spending, signalling upgrades gather pace

Indian Railways has steadily increased spending on safety-related works, with the allocation rising from around Rs 39,200 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1,17,693 crore in 2025-26, while Rs 1,20,389 crore has been earmarked for 2026-27.

As part of its safety modernisation programme, electronic and electrical interlocking systems have been commissioned at 6,671 stations till June 30, enabling centralised operation of signals and points to reduce accidents caused by human error.

The Railways has also completed interlocking at 10,395 level crossing gates and provided complete track circuiting at 6,671 stations, allowing track occupancy to be verified electronically before train movements.

Several operational safety measures have also been strengthened, including stricter signalling protocols, mandatory correspondence checks, standardised alteration procedures and reinforced protocols for disconnecting and reconnecting signalling and telecommunication equipment.

To support locomotive crews during poor visibility, all locomotives are equipped with Vigilance Control Devices (VCDs), while GPS-based Fog Safety Devices (FSDs) have been deployed in fog-prone areas. Retro-reflective sigma boards have also been installed ahead of signals to improve visibility during adverse weather.

The Railways has further expanded the use of modern track structures, mechanised maintenance equipment, ultrasonic rail testing, longer welded rails, track recording systems and digital asset monitoring platforms to improve infrastructure reliability and reduce maintenance-related risks.

Kavach rollout expands on high-density routes

Passenger safety has also been strengthened through the elimination of all unmanned level crossings on Broad Gauge routes, replacement of older ICF coaches with LHB coaches, regular bridge inspections, enhanced fire detection systems and the introduction of rolling block maintenance planning.

The official statement said Kavach, India’s indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, remains a key pillar of the railway safety strategy.

“Kavach aids the Loco Pilot in running of trains within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case Loco Pilot fails to do so and also helps the trains to run safely during inclement weather,” the Ministry said.

The first field trials of Kavach on passenger trains began in February 2016, and after extensive testing, it was adopted as the National ATP system in July 2020.

According to the release, implementing Kavach involves installation of station equipment, RFID tags, telecom towers, optical fibre cables and onboard systems across locomotives.

After extensive trials, Kavach Version 4.0 has now been commissioned on 2,569 route kilometres as of July 20, covering sections of the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah high-density corridors.