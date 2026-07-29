The 90-km Jind-Sonipat railway line in Haryana currently has sufficient capacity to handle existing passenger and freight traffic, with no immediate requirement for doubling, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, the minister said the Jind-Sonipat section is a single-line branch route connecting the Delhi-Ambala and Delhi-Bhatinda main lines. Sonipat lies on the Delhi-Ambala route, while Jind is located on the Delhi-Bhatinda line.

According to the minister, the section currently handles 10 passenger trains and around eight goods trains daily, and the available line capacity is adequate for current operational requirements.

Doubling depends on future traffic demand

“Presently, 10 coaching trains and about 08 goods trains are operated in this section daily. The present line capacity is sufficient to cater to the present load of traffic in this section. The doubling of any section depends on line capacity and projected traffic requirement of the section,” Vaishnaw said.

The clarification came in response to a question raised by Congress MP Satpal Brahamchari from Sonipat, who sought details on whether the Railways was planning to increase capacity on the route through track doubling, higher train speeds, signalling upgrades and additional MEMU/DEMU services.

The Railway Minister said Indian Railways continues to review infrastructure requirements based on operational needs and future traffic projections before taking up doubling projects.

Operational upgrades sanctioned on the route

Vaishnaw said several infrastructure works have already been sanctioned to improve operational efficiency on the Jind-Sonipat section.

These include the construction of a chord line between Bishanpura and Jind City, the provision of a second loop line at Madlauda station, and another second loop line at Pilu Khera station on the single-line route.

“Indian Railways constantly endeavours to improve connectivity and facilitate travelling passengers and to this end IR has introduced 74009/74010 Sonipat-Jind Namo Green Rail (Hydrogen train) w.e.f 19.07.2026,” he said.

The hydrogen-powered Namo Green Rail service between Sonipat and Jind was launched on July 19, 2026, becoming part of the Railways’ efforts to introduce cleaner and more sustainable transport while strengthening regional rail connectivity.