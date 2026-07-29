Inox Wind on Wednesday said it has secured a repeat 200-MW turnkey order worth about ₹1,600 crore from NLC India, taking its order book to 4.7 GW and providing execution visibility as India accelerates renewable-energy capacity additions.

The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the Letter of Award. Inox Wind will undertake end-to-end execution, covering wind turbine supply, engineering, procurement and construction, and post-commissioning operations and maintenance.

The company’s 4.7-GW order book includes commercial and industrial customers, public-sector undertakings and independent power producers. Inox Wind said the mix provides revenue visibility across different segments of the renewable-energy market.

Management Commentary

“We are delighted to have secured this repeat order of 200 MW turnkey order from NLC India Limited, one of India’s leading public sector enterprises in the power sector,” said Sanjeev Agarwal, chief executive officer, Inox Wind.

“This order is a strong validation of our integrated turnkey capabilities, execution expertise and technologically advanced product portfolio,” Agarwal said. He added that the company’s “strong and diversified order pipeline” provides significant growth visibility and that it expects to deliver the project within the stipulated timeline.

Agarwal said customers are increasingly partnering with wind original equipment manufacturers capable of delivering projects from concept to commissioning as India steps up its renewable-energy transition.

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Manufacturing Infrastructure

Inox Wind has five manufacturing plants across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, with annual capacity of about 2.5 GW. Its portfolio includes 3-MW wind turbine generators and an upcoming 4.45-MW series.