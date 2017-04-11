Xiaomi to launch Mi 6, Mi 6 Plus smartphones today: Specs, features and Price

Details of the Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 6 Plus smartphones have been leaked online. (File photo: Xiaomi Mi 5 smartphone)

After much anticipation, Xiaomi Mi 6 will finally launch today. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun himself gave the confirmation on this. Jun, in a live streaming session with Xiaomi fans, provided the information on the company’s latest release, the Mi 6. However, there was no specific information on the device. According to the Chinese media reports, the Xiaomi Mi 6 was scheduled to launch on April 11. Xiaomi Mi 6 will be priced at 2,199 Yuan ($318.46) and the bigger model Mi 6 Plus at 2,699 Yuan ($390.87), according to leaks on Weibo and also by GSMArena. The price was leaked on Weibo by a user named BaymaxPhone, who shared a screenshot with the different pricing.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi 6 smartphone had been growing in anticipation, especially because of the leaks, and the rumours which had surfaced suggesting that it will release at the Mobile World Congress in 2017. But, Xiaomi gave the event as pass. About the flagship device, new rumours have surfaced which suggest a Mi Mix like ceramic build with no bezels. In another news, the company has informed that it will skip the MWC and will launch the device on some other date. According to MyDrivers from China, the Mi 6 will be Xiaomi’s most expensive smartphone ever, and it will feature a dual-edged curved screen. The smartphone will also have a whopping 6GB of RAM apart from the ceramic body. There will be two more models of the device, but it will feature 4GB of RAM.

As far as the phone is concerned, it has been reported that it will be launched as 2 different models: one of them will come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chipset and one of them will feature the MediaTek Helio X30 processor. According to the specs leaked earlier, the Mi 6 will have a 5.1-inch display with full HD resolution. The costliest device will have the dual-edged curved display. The phones will come in 128GB and 256 GB variants along with 3,000 mAh battery. All the phones will reportedly feature a 12-megapixel rear camera. Xiaomi Mi 6 specifications were also leaked on GFXBench earlier, which indicated a Qualcomm Adreno 540 GPU, with a 12MP rear camera and a 7 MP front camera along with the capability of 4K video recording on the rear camera.

Meanwhile, according to the delivery of Snapdragon 835 processors, Samsung Galaxy S8 was supposed to be launched and then the LG G6, and only after the Xiaomi was expected to launch its latest flagship. The price of the smaller device will cost users somewhere around Rs 20,000 and the others will come around Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.