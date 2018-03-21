World’s smallest ‘salt grain-sized’ computer for less than Rs 7 unveiled by IBM; Here’s how it will work

American technology giant IBM has unveiled world’s smallest computer. (Image: IBM)

American technology giant IBM has unveiled world’s smallest computer — a computer sized smaller than a grain of salt but with CPU with the 90s era of computing power. And it will cost less than Rs 7, or 10 cents. The ambitious computer will use the most-talked-about technology that rose to fame with Bitcoin, Blockchain. The computer is sized 1 millimeter by 1 millimeter.

At its annual business and technology even Think 2018, IBM claimed that the computer will smaller than a grain of salt in size, will cost less than 10 cents, and will manufacture, monitor, analyze, communicate, and even act on data. “It packs several hundred thousand transistors into a footprint barely visible to the human eye and can help verify that a product has been handled properly throughout its long journey,” IBM said in a statement.

While when IBM is planning to launch this computer is not known yet. IBM has said that its researchers are currently testing the prototype. IBM’s Arvind Krishna said that within the next five years, cryptographic anchors — such as ink dots or tiny computers — will be embedded in everyday objects and devices.

IBM researchers are developing crypto-anchors, tamper-proof digital fingerprints, to be embedded into products, or parts of products, and linked to the blockchain. These fingerprints can take many forms such as “tiny computers” or optical codes, but when they are tied to a blockchain, they represent a powerful means of proving a product’s authenticity.