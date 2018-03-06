Who was Gabriel Garcia Marquez! The writer whom Google Doodle honours on 91st birth anniversary

Google Doodle honours Gabriel Garcia Marquez today.

Google Doodle has today honoured one of the world’s most well-known writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez on his 91st birth anniversary. Born in Columbia, he was one of the revered and influential writers of his generation.Garcia brought Latin America’s charm to life in the minds of millions of his readers across the globe Also known as Gabo, he was widely seen as the Spanish language’s most popular writer after Miguel de Cervantes in the 17th century.

His works were often compared with Mark Twain and Charles Dickens. Born on March 6, 1927, he had breathed his last on April 17, 2014. Among his popular novels were The Autumn of the Patriarch, and Love in the Time of Cholera and One Hundred Years of Solitude, Chronicle of a Death Foretold among many others.

Earlier on January 31, Google honoured of India’s finest writer Kamala Das with a doodle. Among her number of works, she also wrote on a numerous issues child care, women and politics among them . She was born in Thrissur District of Kerala, on March 31, 1934 During her childhood, she spent her days between Calcutta, where her father was working in a company which sold automobiles and ancestral home in Punnayurkulam.

She passed at the age of 75 in Pine on May 31, 2009, after suffering from acute diabetes and related illnesses. Kamala was admitted to a hospital with acute pneumonia and breathing problems. The writer won numerous awards including Sahitya Academy awards in 1984.

Recently, Google also honoured Virginia Woolf, with a doodle on her 136th birthday. She was one of the famous writers of the twentieth century, Virginia Woolf. Google celebrated her iconic profile surrounded by the falling autumn leaves, which was the frequent visual theme in her work.

She was born in London in 1882 and grew up in a home which had the large library, and a people from literary world used to visit her home very frequently