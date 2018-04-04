WhatsApp security alert: Beware! Think twice before downloading this version; here’s why

WhatsApp is one of the popular application, however, it has some shortfalls too.

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging application across the globe, has brought new features and updates from time to time. However, being one of the popular application has some shortfalls too. According to a report by Malwarebytes Lab, a fake version of the app is floating across the internet. This version of WhatsApp is called, WhatsApp Plus and the malicious app is said to take control over personal data of users.

Since the application is not available on the Google Play Store, a link to the .apk of the app is being floated. The app has been classified as a Fake WhatsApp riskware as it is a variant of Android/PUP.Riskware.Wtaspin.GB.

Upon installation, the app prompts a screen with a gold WhatsApp logo in the centre with a URL and handle. If you happen to tap on ‘Agree and continue’ the app will redirect you to update with a new version of the application. Once you tend to do that, the fake WhatsApp diverts you to an unsafe website where the text is written in Arabic. The website lets you download ‘Watts Plus Plus WhatsApp’.

As mentioned by Malwarebytes Lab, the malicious app packs feature such as hiding typing a message, received texts, reading texts. The app even lets you hide the notification if you have played a voice clip. Malwarebytes Lab was unable to reveal how the app works and gathers data.

The report further informs this particular app is a fake one and urges people to download the WhatsApp from official Google Play store.

If you happen to use the application, then uninstall it and use the version that is available on Google Play Store only.