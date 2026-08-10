Acer India is looking to expand its market share in the PC segment by increasing its focus on premium laptops, gaming PCs and offline retail, even as higher memory and storage costs are pushing up prices across the market, Sanjeev Mehtani, chief sales officer, Acer India, told Fe in an interaction.

“The focus is to sustain the number, and to make sure the business is profitable for everyone in the ecosystem, not just for Acer,” Mehtani said. He added that the company’s immediate priority was to consolidate its recent gains while expanding in segments where its presence remains relatively low.

Acer was the second-largest PC maker in India in Q1 2026, with a 21.3% market share, up from 15.3% in the year-ago quarter, according to IDC data. The company sees enterprise and small and medium businesses as key growth opportunities in the commercial segment, while gaming, AI PCs and premium products will drive its consumer strategy.

Reclaiming Gaming Market Share

Acer’s share of the gaming PC market has declined to around 11% from nearly 20% earlier, primarily due to supply constraints for specialised GPUs and pricing pressures. The company is targeting a return to more than 20% share, supported by its Nitro and Predator gaming ranges.

“The erosion in gaming was partly offset by stronger performance in non-gaming consumer PCs,” Mehtani said. He added that Acer had also benefited from changing price points in the market, particularly at the lower end.

The industry is currently facing a steep increase in memory and storage costs, with RAM and SSD prices having a larger impact on PC prices than processors. Acer, however, has not exited the entry-level segment and has introduced products in the Rs 27,000-30,000 price range, where it sees relatively limited competition.

Premium Segment Expansion

The company is also looking to gain from premiumisation. Its premium PC market share stands at around 3.7%, leaving significant room for expansion as consumers increasingly opt for higher-specification devices. AI PCs remain a focus area, although adoption is still relatively low.

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On localisation, Acer is working with vendors under the government’s production-linked incentive scheme rather than investing heavily in its own manufacturing facilities. Its commercial products have 21-51% localisation, while all-in-one PCs, desktops, tablets and select commercial notebooks are manufactured in India. Entry-level consumer notebooks have also started being manufactured domestically.