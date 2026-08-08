American enterprise software company Salesforce, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is planning to lay off dozens of employees in the next few months, according to a formal notice filed with state officials on Wednesday (US time).

The cuts made headlines in the same week that crafting marketplace Etsy, TikTok’s US venture, Google, and ad measurement company VideoAmp, among others, unveiled their plans to restructure the workforce by eliminating certain roles, addressing the rise of artificial intelligence.

Who will has been impacted in the latest Salesforce layoffs?

The company, which is deemed the city’s largest employer, is scheduled to begin the layoffs on October 5 at Salesforce’s office at 415 Mission St in San Francisco, according to the official listing. The software firm’s announcement of the forthcoming cuts accounts for its fourth round of layoffs in under a year.

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As detailed across several US government websites, a company planning mass layoffs, plant closure, or relocation must provide advance notice under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, thereby protecting workers and their families. The federal law’s implementation helps employees and their families by providing them with transition time to adjust to the changes and prepare for job loss.

Salesforce’s October layoffs will result in the elimination of dozens of jobs, including 37 technology and product positions, 34 administrative roles, and three sales and distribution jobs.

Although a specific reason for the cuts wasn’t specified, the overhaul comes as Salesforce leans into AI as its main focus to drive growth. The company recently posted its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results, revealing $11.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending April 30. Its Q1 financial report also confirmed that $80 million was spent on restructuring efforts.

A few months back, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff confessed during a quarterly earnings call that the company has held back on hiring, attributing the stagnation to AI.

“For the last couple years we have not been loading up a lot more engineers,” he said. “The reason it’s been mostly flat is because we’ve been using AI to create more efficiencies for our engineers. And especially this year—now with these new coding agents—we’ve seen even more dramatic capabilities.”

All about the previous job cuts at Salesforce

The tech company previously held three rounds of layoffs in San Francisco. 262 jobs were impacted last September. This year, hundreds of additional cuts took place in February, followed by 86 eliminations in June this year.

According to the layoff tracker website Layoffs. fyi, 125,809 tech employees have been laid off across 266 tech companies so far this year.