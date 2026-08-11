The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licence of an Eternal-owned Blinkit dark store in Malad West, Mumbai, after an inspection found a severe cockroach infestation, expired food products and unsanitary storage conditions, according to the regulator.

Food safety officers from the FDA’s Brihanmumbai division inspected the facility on August 7 at Malad West.

The regulator said the food licence, number 11524010000119, held by Blink Commerce which operates the Blinkit facility, has been suspended with immediate effect from July 27 until further orders under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

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During the suspension, the facility is prohibited from selling or distributing food products or carrying out any food business. The FDA has warned of strict legal action if the establishment is found operating during the suspension.

Critical Hygiene

The inspection report cited a large-scale cockroach infestation, particularly in the fruit and vegetable storage area. Inspectors also found food stored on rusted racks and directly on the floor, while the cold-storage area had not been adequately cleaned.

Expired, damaged and tampered packaged products were found in stock, including in the cold room, the FDA said. The facility was also found not to be following the first-in, first-out (FIFO) or first-expiry, first-out (FEFO) principles for stock management.

Stock Mismanagement

The regulator further flagged ineffective pest and rodent control in storage and food-handling areas, shortcomings in waste management, cleanliness and maintenance, and deficiencies in staff hygiene and protective equipment.

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The FDA also found that medical examination and health records for food-handling staff were not available. Some food products, it said, were being stored in improper and disorganised conditions.

Eternal, the parent company of Blinkit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.