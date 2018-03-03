WhatsApp launches new update, allows users to delete sent messages even after one hour

WhatsApp, in its latest update has extended the time frame in which a sent mesaage can be deleted. (Source: Reuters)

Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, in its latest update, has extended the time frame in which a message can be deleted. WhatsApp had introduced the Delete for Everyone feature last year in November. In this feature, the users were allowed to delete a sent message within 420 seconds or 7 minutes. However, the company has updated its feature allowing the users to delete a sent message in 4096 seconds, that is, 68 minutes and 16 seconds to be exact.

WhatsApp has made this update available for the beta users and will soon roll it for all WhatsApp users. In fact, it is only available for beta users on Android and is yet to make it to iOS as well. The decision was taken after a number of users had complained that there were messages were recovered by the recipient from the notification log.

Apart from this, the new update also fixes the gif section crash and modifies some Emojis in stickers.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new ‘Forwarded message’ feature to make the receiver aware that the sender has forwarded it from a different chat or group, or even from the same chat. The feature was first spotted on the latest Android beta version, i.e., v2.18.67.

The app had also added a Stickers feature which will soon be available for all the WhatsApp users. It had recently launched WhatsApp payments feature in India which allows users (currently restricted to some users only) to transfer money.

The company is currently live beta-testing Payments feature in India based on Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The feature has gone live for some users on Android and iOS.

WhatsApp version 2.18.30 for iOS was also released recently. It introduced sharing time and location stickers on photos similar to how Instagram and Snapchat offer on their apps. The update is available in the App Store. The new iOS update is around 154.9MB in size.

Meanwhile, the location and time stickers feature was also spotted on WhatsApp Windows app as well.