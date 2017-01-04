Samsung targets rural India in new customer service ad

The advertisement called as Samsung Cares has been a hit in social media, with the YouTube video garnering more than 15 million views currently. (YouTube grab)

Global electronics giant Samsung has launched a campaign in India which is directed towards providing customer service in the country’s hinterlands. The advertisement called as Samsung Cares has been a hit in social media, with the YouTube video garnering more than 15 million views currently. According to Samsung, it has launched more than 500 vans, with an aim to provide services to its customers in remote parts of India. In a press release, Samsung India said that the new functionality will be present in more than 6 thousand talukas all over the nation.

In the new ad by Samsung, one can see a young engineer from the company travel through remote villages in the country to provide services. The advertisement also highlights the focus on timely delivery. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung India highlights the fact that the campaign is in sync with its Make for India initiative. Singh said, “Our new initiative of expanding to rural India, right up to the taluka level, helps us in taking care of our valued customers, wherever they are. The new campaign video gives a glimpse of yet another initiative towards our ‘Make for India’ commitment.”

Cheil India has been involved in the conceptualisation of the new ad and it can be seen by people across all platforms (TV channels, print and online media). Cheil India’s Chief Creative Officer, Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar said, “While others might expect you to visit their service centres, Samsung visits you instead. That’s the measure of Samsung’s emotional investment in its customers. I am glad that the film adequately captures this warmth and commitment while balancing the rational demands of the brief.”