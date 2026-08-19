The Indian foldable smartphone market in 2026 has finally reached a watershed moment. No longer do Indian buyers treat the form factor as fragile novelty items or overpriced prototypes – consumers are now willing to splurge a premium on these book-style foldables, provided they deliver a feature-packed experience without compromising on value. These phones need to be a good tablet that allows multitasking, manage heavy workloads reserved for laptops, offer good cameras, and, most importantly, be a good smartphone too when folded shut.

Lots of expectations that these phones have to bear on their hinges! And enough confusion for those considering buying these.

However, we have reviewed most of the big book-style foldables released over the last few months, which leaves us in a better position to make recommendations. The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra have passed our evaluations with flying colours, leaving us impressed with what they offer. Motorola’s first book-style foldable, the Razr Fold, had also scored high in our review from a value perspective.

All that and more. Since these foldables demand top money, we are giving you all the relevant details that most spec sheets miss out on, all in a bid to help you with your purchase decision.

Let’s begin with the ones that left us impressed the most.

ALSO READ Flagship phones with last-gen processors that are worth massive steals right now

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Price in India: Rs 1,84,999 (256GB)

Key highlights: The unique passport-like shape and a widescreen display format.

Overview: Samsung tried an experiment this year by making its mainline foldable wide – quite literally. The Fold 8’s passport-shaped aspect ratio gives its main display a 4:3 aspect ratio screen, which suits it best for content consumption and reading. A new hinge system reduces the crease visibility and promises better durability. Unlike its Ultra counterpart, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 gets a lighter software UI that features only the essential additions – no Flex mode windows and hinge-based modes. You also get a relatively basic dual 50MP camera on the back.

The battery life, however, is great and Samsung’s One UI 9 interface delivers a polished user experience, regardless of the screen you choose.

Who should buy it: If you want a Samsung foldable designed primarily for big-screen entertainment purposes, the Fold 8 is your phone to pick, and the best in our books.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Price in India: Rs 2,04,999 (256GB)

Key highlights: Samsung’s best foldable-centric software and cameras

Overview: For buyers who found the standard foldables too wide and odd, the Fold 8 Ultra delivers a traditional tall footprint reminiscent of traditional foldables when closed. Combined with a much slimmer profile, built-in vapour chamber cooling, and a desktop-class DeX setup, the Fold 8 Ultra isn’t compromising on portability and versatility for those juggling between the office desk and phone. The 200MP-led main camera system gives it great photographic capabilities, and a dedicated telephoto camera takes care of zoom as well.

Who should buy it: A foldable fan who doesn’t want any compromise

3. Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Price in India: 1,86,999 (512GB)

Key highlights: A foldable loaded with Google’s AI party tricks. Also, the “HiLight” LED notification ring.

Overview: Although we are yet to review the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google’s latest foldable makes big promises. Unlike the others, Google is focusing solely on practicality – it ditches the chunkiness of previous iterations for a sleek glass-composite back panel to keep the weight in check. It also features an IP68 dust and water protection rating—a rarity for foldables. What works in the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s matter, however, is Google’s flavour of Android – it is simple, practical, smart and works well. The new Tensor G6 chip manages all the new Gemini AI features onboard, and there’s a smart and versatile camera setup to assist shutterbugs. The OS also has multitasking features baked in to help pro users.

Who should buy it: Those seeking a fancy foldable phone.

4. Motorola Razr Fold

Motorola Razr Fold

Price in India: Rs 1,49,999 (256GB)

Key highlight: A slim no-nonsense foldable with great battery life

Overview: Motorola delivered a banger of a foldable experience with the Razr Fold. Other than the fact it doesn’t feel and behave like a first-gen book-style foldable, the Razr Fold left us spellbound with its all-day battery life, a great viewing experience on both of its displays, a good camera system, and fast charging. Motorola’s software experience is simple yet functional, and focuses more on getting the core Android experience right, but not so much on productivity. The hinge is reasonably strong and masks the crease well. Paired with a tactile textured back cover and clean Hello UI software, it offers exceptional hardware value. Just keep in mind the not-so-flagship Snapdragon processor and Motorola’s slow OS update policy.

Who should buy it: Those wanting their first foldable without compromising battery life.

ALSO READ I asked ChatGPT to plan my career switch. It gave me these 5 options

5. Vivo X Fold 5

Price in India: Rs 1,39,999 (512GB)

Key highlights: The most affordable foldable today with a great camera and battery.

Overview: Even though the X Fold 5 is almost a generation old with a much older premium processor, Vivo’s focus on slimness and battery life make this a great entry point into the book-style foldable world. Its 6,000mAh battery relies on a fast 80W wired charger to fill up its battery quickly, and the ZEISS-tuned triple rear camera delivers a great photography experience for casual users. The software isn’t as versatile as Samsung or Google’s versions, but Vivo tries to impress first-time foldable buyers with simplicity and slick performance.

Who should buy it: For those who want to try their first foldable phone with a good camera.