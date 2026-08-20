A Vande Bharat train ran at nearly 100 kmph across the world’s highest Chenab Railway Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time on August 20, marking a new milestone on the strategically important rail link to the Kashmir Valley.

The run came after the Railway Ministry sanctioned an increase in the maximum permissible speed of trains to 100 kmph. The new speed limit applies to the 111-km new broad gauge section between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Banihal under Northern Railway’s Jammu Division.

Earlier, trains were allowed to operate at a maximum speed of 85 kmph on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Sangaldan section and 75 kmph on the Sangaldan-Banihal section.

Katra-Banihal train gets 100 kmph speed limit

The higher permissible speed is likely to reduce travel time on the Katra-Banihal section and enhance rail connectivity in the region.

The Railway Ministry approved the enhancement after the Railways complied with prescribed safety conditions.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal said the higher speed would translate into faster journeys for passengers.

“The increase in speed will not only reduce travel time, but will also boost the connectivity of Jammu-Kashmir. Passengers will get faster, safer and more comfortable travel facilities,” Singhal stated to PTI.

He further added that the move would also support tourism, trade and economic activities in the region.

#WATCH | Reasi, J&K | Vande Bharat train runs at near 100 kms per hour speed for the first time on the world's highest Chenab Bridge



On the 111-kilometer-long new Broad Gauge rail section between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Banihal under Jammu Division of Northern Railway,… pic.twitter.com/jE0wiRIBkw — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2026

A crucial stretch of the USBRL project

The 111-km Katra-Banihal section is a crucial and technically challenging part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project. It was developed to provide seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country.

The section passes through difficult terrain across the Pir Panjal and lower Himalayan ranges, including deep valleys, major rivers, steep mountain slopes and complex geographical formations.

Construction of the line required extensive engineering work involving long tunnels, specialised railway infrastructure and high-level bridges. The section has 33 tunnels and includes the landmark Chenab and Anki Khad railway bridges.

Chenab Bridge stands 359 metres above the river

The Chenab Rail Bridge stands 359 metres above the river, making it the world’s highest railway arch bridge.

The 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge was engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions and is a significant infrastructure for improving connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar.

With the Vande Bharat operating over the bridge, travel between Katra and Srinagar would take about three hours, reducing the existing time by around two to three hours.

The Katra-Banihal section also comprises the Anji Khad Railway Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge.

Strengthening connectivity in Kashmir Valley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Chenab Rail Bridge on June 6, 2025, as part of major railway infrastructure developments aimed at strengthening connectivity with the Kashmir Valley.

On the same day, PM Modi also flagged off Vande Bharat train services between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar.