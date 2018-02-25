Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ launched! Specifications, launch date and India price details

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus – the two flagship smartphones from the South Korean MNC have been unveiled ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2018 at Samsung’s Unpacked 2018 event.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus – the two flagship smartphones from the South Korean MNC have been launched ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2018 at Samsung’s Unpacked 2018 event. The new smartphones will compete for market share with other premium offerings like Apple iPhone X and the Google Pixel 2. The two flagship smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus come with several new and improved features such a better camera with dual aperture, multi-frame noise reduction, automatic motion detector, powerful processor, Augmented Reality Emojis, improved Bixby vision live translation, Audio with dual speakers (Dolby Atmos 360 degree surround sound), headphone jack, fast wireless charging, intelligent scanning (facial plus iris), Water and dust resistant IP 68, improved finger-print scanning, immersive infinity display among a host of other things. While the Samsung Galaxy S9 boasts of a 5.8-inch display, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus has a 6.2-inch screen.

The dual aperture 12 MP rear camera means that you can click reasonably decent images in very low light as well. That’s a sore point in most phone cameras. The automatic motion detector has also got an upgrade. Super Slow-motion video capturing capability is yet another significant upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus camera. According to Samsung, with its slow-motion video you can capture as many as 960 frames per second. Also, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus comes with dual cameras of 12 MP each. That’s in line with what Apple also did for its Plus series.

READ ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch highlights: Samsung S9 features better camera, super slow-mo, and new 3D emojis

On the processor front a 9810 Exynos octa-core processor will power the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. This is the case for all markets except for the Us, where an 845 octa-core Snapdragon processor will be used for the smartphones

The augmented reality or the AR emoji feature allows you to click a picture, generate a 3D image of yourself, and create as many as 18 expressions out of them! You can change your hair colour, clothes, skin tone etc and share these animated emojis across all major platforms. Yet another interesting feature in the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is improvements made to the Bixby vision live translation. Bixby is fast emerging as an intelligent virtual assistant that can help you conduct multiple tasks on your phone with the help of voice command. In this case, all you have to do is hover your phone camera over a text image and Bixby will translate it into a language of your choice. Unlike earlier where you had to select the text that had to be translated, the entire image area gets translated. Many Indian languages such as Hindi, Bengali and Punjabi among others have also been included in this feature. This feature also allows you to hover your camera over places, food and get information about them. You can identify buildings and also know the calorie content etc of various food items. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus will come in four colours; Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple and Titanium Gray.

The finger print scanner has now moved to the back of the smartphone and is right below the camera .

Samsung DeX: This feature by Samsung, that targets laptops and eventually aims at encouraging businesses and individuals to do away with the use of laptops and desktops has also got some improvements. The DeX Station design has been changed and you can even customise what is visible on the desktop screen, in case you don’t want employees accessing their Facebook etc while in office.

Samsung Galaxy S9 specifications:

Display: 5.8 inch Quad HD + Curved Super AMOLED, 18:5:9

OS: Android 8.0 Oreo

Rear Camera: 12 MP SuperSpeed Dual Pixel; AF sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (F 1.5/F 2.4)

Front Camera: 8 MP with AF (F 1.7)

RAM: 4GB RAM

Storage: 64 GB/128 GB/256 GB + Micro SD Slot ( up to 400 GB)

Processor: 10 nm, 64-bit, Octa-core processor

Dimensions: 147.7 mm X 68.7 mm X 8.5 mm

Battery capacity: 3,000 mAH

Weight: 163 grams

Colours: Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple, Titanium Gray

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus specifications:

Display: 6.2 inch Quad HD + Curved Super AMOLED, 18:5:9

OS: Android 8.0 Oreo

Rear Camera: 12 MP Dual Camera with Dual Optical Image Stabilisation

Wide-angle: SuperSpeed Dual Pixel; AF sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (F 1.5/F 2.4)

Telephoto: 12 MP AF sensor (F2.4)

Front Camera: 8 MP with AF (F 1.7)

RAM: 6GB RAM

Storage: 64 GB/128 GB/256 GB + Micro SD Slot (up to 400 GB)

Processor: 10 nm, 64-bit, Octa-core processor

Dimensions: 158.1 mm X 73.8 mm X 8.5 mm

Battery capacity: 3,500 mAH

Weight: 189 grams

Colours: Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple, Titanium Gray

Some specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus may vary country-wise. We will update this story once that is known for India. Also, stay tuned to know the expected India price and launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Samsung has announced a launch date of March 16 for its new smartphones which can also be pre-ordered on the company’s website.

(The journalist is in Barcelona on the invitation of Samsung)