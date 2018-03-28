Roanuz Softwares: Cricket quiz? Ask this chatbot

Conventional wisdom says that a start-up needs to go niche to gain a competitive edge. (Website)

Conventional wisdom says that a start-up needs to go niche to gain a competitive edge. With the world’s most prestigious and cash-rich Twenty20 cricket tournament, Indian Premier League (IPL), round the corner, a Chennai-based sports intelligence and tech start-up called Roanuz Softwares has come up with an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot solution that is capable of answering complex cricketing queries. Who was the man of the match in the final of the 1983 Prudential Cup, played between India and West Indies at Lord’s? How many matches has South Africa won while playing at home? Who is the highest wicket taker in test cricket? If Roanuz Softwares has its way, then getting precise answers to complex cricketing queries will no longer be the forte of just commentators and statisticians. Its feature-rich, virtual voice assistant—intelligent bot API (application programming interface)—can mine relevant answers from data obtained for every important international cricketing series and tournament.

Founded by Anto Binish Kaspar in 2012, Roanuz makes applications and services using practical artificial intelligence. Cricket API is a successful product of Roanuz that served more than 1 billion requests in its first year. More than 350 applications use Cricket API at present. However, it is the new offering, Cricket Bot API, that has catapulted this start-up to fame in recent times. The new solution brings an advanced chatbot experience with its sophisticated conversational capabilities. It is programmed to give context-relevant answers in both text and voice. Along with the Cricket Bot API, the company has also introduced the Cricket Fantasy API as part of its cricket API suite.

“Having a wide coverage of relevant information, the bot has the ability to respond to different topics such as player profile, recent matches, player versus team, team versus team and live updates,” explains Kaspar, founder & CEO, Roanuz. The bot addresses an exhaustive set of information, from live and historical data on matches to player and team stats. The data-intelligent API covers information related to all ICC men’s international matches from 2012, IPL, Caribbean Premier League, Champions League T20 to name a few. Roanuz has processed over 1.2 million balls (12,15,814 to be exact) until now, which means the API has been fed with approximately 5-million records. The bot takes around 1,500 milliseconds to respond; this time is expected to dwindle to 300 milliseconds.

“We have extensive experience in AI-based solutions and have applied our knowledge to build a smart bot API for cricket. This ready-made solution offers businesses an incredible chance to affix cricket knowledge to their app, chatbot or voice-assistant devices, and it is easy to integrate,” says Kaspar. The Cricket Fantasy API, on the other hand, provides ready-made data for developers and creators of fantasy games that can be easily integrated into their platforms. “We serve this data on a plate. As easy as ready, set, go. It is also hassle-free for developers to collect and manipulate the data as per their needs,” he says.