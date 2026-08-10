TCG Real Estate, part of The Chatterjee Group (TCG), has ventured into a new residential asset class with its premium managed living brand, Yukio. Yukio has developed two properties in Pune with 1,000 beds – Yukio Jobs and Yukio Gates. It plans to add another 1,500 beds over the next year as it expands into other metropolitan cities.

Pratap Chatterjee, its founding leader and executive director-CFO of TCG Real Estate, said India’s urban housing landscape is evolving rapidly, with young professionals seeking higher living standards and a stronger sense of belonging. Through Yukio, the TCG has entered a category that moves beyond traditional rental housing to build an ecosystem where residents can live, learn and grow, he said. It will offer residents curated amenities, such as a game lounge, gym, yoga deck and basketball ground, along with various community-driven activities.

Building on its momentum in Pune, Yukio is expanding to other metro cities across India. “The positive response in Pune underscores the growing demand for professionally managed accommodation in India and strengthens our confidence in the sector’s long-term prospects. We are therefore accelerating our growth plans with the addition of another 1,500 beds over the next year,” Chatterjee said.