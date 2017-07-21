Reliance Jio phone launched with effective Rs 0 price by Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani; say will fulfill PM Modi’s Make in India dream

Reliance Jio phone launch: Much-awaited Reliance Jio phone was launched by Mukesh Ambani’s son and daughter Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani at the Reliance Annual General Meeting. (Source: Twitter)

Reliance Jio phone launch: Much-awaited Reliance Jio phone was launched by Mukesh Ambani’s son and daughter Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani at the Reliance Annual General Meeting on Friday morning. While demonstrating the Jio phone, Akash said that it is Made in India and will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream. The phone will have 22 languages and will be available at an effective price of Rs 0. The users will, however, have to pay Rs 1500 as a security deposit which will be returned after three months. It was also revealed that the phone will allow the users to make free calls. After introducing the phone, Mukesh Ambani the phone will also provide unlimited data access to all the users. He added that Jio plans to cover 99% of India’s population in the coming years and will integrate with major e-commerce platforms.

It was also confirmed that the phone will be available for testing from August 15 and the pre-bookings of this phone will start from August 24. “We plan to collect a fully refundable, one-time, security deposit of Rs 1,500 with ever Jio Phone. From 15th August, 2017, all Indians will have access to the highest quality & quantity, affordable & unlimited data,” said Mukesh Ambani at the event. He added that Jio plans to have 5 million users on board.

