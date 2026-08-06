The Centre has ruled out any immediate changes to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), making it clear that there is no proposal under consideration to modify or replace the scheme despite demands and suggestions received from employee associations and other stakeholders.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha recently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has received representations regarding the scheme and has already introduced several changes based on stakeholder feedback. However, “as on date, there is no proposal under consideration to make any changes or replace the UPS.”

The clarification assumes significance as several employee organisations have continued to demand the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), while some have also sought changes to the National Pension System (NPS) and the newly introduced UPS.

The information was shared in the Lok Sabha in response to questions raised by MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal.

No review of UPS yet

According to the Finance Ministry, the UPS was notified on January 24, 2025, and became operational from April 1, 2025.

Since the scheme has been in force for only a little over a year, the government said it has not yet reviewed its implementation or performance.

In its reply, the ministry said, “As the scheme has been rolled out w.e.f. 01.04.2025, Government has not reviewed the implementation and performance of the UPS as on date.”

This means there is currently no official assessment of how the scheme has performed or whether any further changes are needed.

More than 1.18 lakh employees opted for UPS

The government also shared the latest enrolment figures.

As on July 19, 2026, a total of 1,18,195 people had opted for UPS. This includes existing central government employees covered under NPS, new recruits, eligible past retirees and eligible spouses of deceased retirees.

The Finance Ministry said the option to migrate to UPS remained open till November 30, 2025 after the deadline was extended.

Govt says UPS was introduced to meet demand for assured pension

Explaining the objective behind the scheme, the government said UPS was introduced as an option under the National Pension System to address one of the biggest concerns of employees covered under NPS—the lack of an assured pension after retirement.

The Lok Sabha reply states that UPS was designed with the objective of “providing assured monthly payout after retirement” while also ensuring “a fiscally responsible funded and contributory pension scheme.”

Unlike the Old Pension Scheme, UPS continues to remain within the contributory NPS framework.

What changes has the government already made?

The Finance Ministry acknowledged that it had received representations from employees and associations after UPS was introduced.

Based on these representations, the government has already made several changes and provided additional benefits.

These include extension of the deadline to opt for UPS till November 30, 2025; extension of retirement gratuity and death gratuity benefits to UPS; subscribers under the Central Civil Service rules; allowing UPS subscribers to avail benefits under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021 or CCS (Extraordinary Pension) Rules, 2023 in cases of death during service or invalidation/disablement; extending to UPS the same tax benefits available under NPS; and providing a one-time, one-way switch back to NPS for employees who had opted for UPS.

These measures, the government indicated, were taken after receiving stakeholder feedback.

No plan to replace UPS

The most significant part of the government’s reply relates to future policy.

Members of Parliament had specifically asked whether the government had examined replacing UPS with another pension framework; considered alternatives; assessed their financial implications; and planned any changes based on stakeholder feedback.

The government’s response was categorical.

It said UPS is an option under NPS for Central government employees covered under NPS, and there is currently no proposal to make any changes or replace the scheme.

This effectively means the Centre is not considering a return to another pension framework at present.

Why are employee organisations demanding OPS?

The debate over government pensions has continued since the National Pension System replaced the Old Pension Scheme for most Central government employees joining service on or after January 1, 2004.

Many employee organisations argue that retirement income under NPS depends on market performance and therefore lacks certainty. Over the years, several unions have demanded a return to the Old Pension Scheme, which guarantees a lifelong pension linked to the employee’s last drawn salary.

The Unified Pension Scheme was announced in 2025 as the government’s response to these concerns. Instead of replacing NPS, it introduced an assured pension option while retaining the contributory structure of NPS.

However, some employee bodies continue to press for the complete restoration of OPS.

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UPS vs NPS: What is the difference?

Although UPS operates within the National Pension System, there are important differences.

National Pension System (NPS)

-A market-linked, contributory pension system.

-Retirement corpus depends on employee and government contributions and investment returns.

-Pension after retirement depends on the accumulated corpus and annuity purchase.

-No assured pension amount is guaranteed.

Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)

-Introduced by the Centre as an option under NPS.

-Notified on January 24, 2025 and implemented from April 1, 2025.

-Seeks to provide an assured monthly payout after retirement, subject to prescribed conditions.

-Continues to be a funded and contributory pension scheme.

As of July 19, 2026, 1,18,195 eligible employees, retirees and beneficiaries had opted for it.

How is OPS different?

The Old Pension Scheme (OPS) is fundamentally different from both NPS and UPS.

Under OPS:

-Employees do not make pension contributions.

-Pension is paid directly by the government from the Budget.

-Pension is generally linked to the employee’s last drawn salary and qualifying service.

-Dearness Relief is revised periodically, increasing pension over time.

-The scheme is considered a defined-benefit pension system.

In contrast, both NPS and UPS are contributory schemes, with UPS adding an assured pension component while remaining within the NPS framework.

What does the latest Lok Sabha reply indicate?

The latest reply in Parliament suggests that the government considers UPS to be its answer to the long-standing demand for an assured pension among NPS subscribers.

While it has accepted several suggestions from employee associations by extending deadlines, granting gratuity benefits, providing tax parity with NPS and allowing a one-time switch back to NPS, the Centre has made it clear that it is not considering replacing or substantially changing the Unified Pension Scheme at present.

The clarification comes amid continuing demands from several employee organisations for a return to the Old Pension Scheme, but the government’s latest position indicates that UPS will remain the pension option offered alongside NPS for eligible Central government employees, with no proposal currently on the table for a shift back to OPS.

Disclaimer: This story is based on the written reply given by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha to Starred Question No. 207 on August 3, 2026. It reflects the government’s official position as stated in Parliament. Pension rules and benefits are subject to applicable notifications and regulations. Readers should refer to the latest government notifications or consult their department before making any pension-related decisions.