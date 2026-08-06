Apple’s ultra-thin iPhone Air made headlines last year by pushing mobile engineering to its physical limits. The compromises, however, didn’t make it find many buyers. A single rear camera and modest battery endurance left many potential buyers hesitant, and instead consider the more affordable iPhone 17.

Now, though, a wave of revelations from prominent tech analysts and supply chain insiders reveals that Cupertino is preparing a far more capable successor to the iPhone Air.

Codenamed “V62,” the second-generation iPhone Air 2 is expected to arrive in early 2027. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, investment analyst Jeff Pu, and Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station, Apple wants to address nearly every major critique of the first-gen model without sacrificing its sleek silhouette.

iPhone Air 2: What analysts, leakers reveal

1. Dual 48MP camera array

The most significant limitation of the original iPhone Air was its single 48MP Fusion lens. Gurman initially reported that Apple was testing a dual-camera setup for the successor, a claim subsequently backed by supply chain insider Digital Chat Station.

In a detailed research note with GF Securities, analyst Jeff Pu confirmed that the iPhone Air 2 will feature a secondary 48MP Ultra Wide lens alongside the main camera. This addition gives the slim iPhone expanded focal versatility, macro shooting capabilities, and spatial video recording for Apple Vision Pro.

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2. Upgraded battery

Battery life was another chief complaint cited in early reviews and supply chain reports. Data sourced from supply-chain tracking by Digital Chat Station indicates that Apple is increasing the battery capacity from 3,149 mAh to approximately 3,500 mAh – an 11% capacity boost that brings it closer to standard flagship models.

3. New 2nm A20 Pro chip

To maximise efficiency inside the tight enclosure, Jeff Pu notes that Apple plans to equip the iPhone Air 2 with an A20 Pro chip. Manufactured on TSMC’s next-generation 2-nanometer process node, this processor is slated to deliver significant performance improvements while using less energy than the 3nm A19 Pro.

4. Custom Wireless and Cellular Chips

Pu’s research note also highlights that the Air 2 will introduce Apple’s second-generation in-house silicon components. It will house the custom C2 modem for faster, more reliable 5G connections, alongside an N2 networking chip that powers Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and local features like AirDrop and Personal Hotspot.

5. Smaller Dynamic Island display

While retaining a 6.5-inch display and 12GB of RAM, the iPhone Air 2 is rumoured to feature a slightly smaller Dynamic Island cutout. According to analyst reports on supply chain components, Apple is incorporating integrated metalens technology into the Face ID transmitter and receiver assembly, shrinking the sensor cluster to free up usable screen real estate.

iPhone Air 2: Launch timeline

Reports from The Information indicate that softer initial sales for the original slim model prompted Apple to push the Air 2 beyond its typical autumn schedule, targeting a launch in early 2027, alongside the rumoured iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e.

Under this revised schedule outlined by Jeff Pu and Mark Gurman, Apple is splitting its lineup – high-end flagship devices like the iPhone Pro series and the long-rumoured foldable iPhone will continue to launch in the autumn, while standard models like the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and the iPhone Air 2 will stick to a dedicated spring launch cycle starting in early 2027.

Should you wait for the iPhone Air 2?

You should wait for the iPhone Air 2 in 2027 if you agree with any of the following reasons:

– If you loved the lightweight feel of the original Air but could not justify sacrificing an ultra-wide camera or all-day battery endurance, the Air 2 directly remedies those flaws.

– The jump to TSMC’s 2nm A20 Pro silicon and custom N2/C2 networking chips means the second-generation model will stay fast for years.