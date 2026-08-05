Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised to the Indian government over the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Facebook post, with the company’s global leadership also admitting to failures involving child sexual abuse material (CSAM), deepfakes and content moderation during talks with Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.

The apology came after the Centre summoned Meta’s global leadership over the brief removal of Modi’s July 23 Facebook post, an incident the company had earlier blamed on a technical glitch. The Meta delegation, led by Global Affairs Chief Joel Kaplan, first met Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan before holding discussions with Vaishnaw.

According to government sources, Meta expressed regret over the incident and acknowledged broader shortcomings in the operation of its platforms. Company executives admitted that illegal content had been promoted and that “a lot of money was paid for boosting a certain type of content”, though the sources did not elaborate on the nature of the content or the paid promotions.

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The government also conveyed to Meta that it could not claim the status of a neutral intermediary under the Information Technology Act if its algorithms actively curate, recommend and amplify content instead of merely hosting third-party material. Officials said that such intervention raises questions over the company’s entitlement to safe harbour protections available to intermediaries that comply with Indian law.

The issue was flagged as part of the government’s broader push to make large digital platforms more accountable for the content they distribute and monetise. Officials also questioned Meta on CSAM, deepfakes, safeguards for verified and prominent accounts, algorithmic bias and compliance with Indian laws. According to the sources, the company acknowledged shortcomings in content moderation and was informed that it would be called again for further discussions.

The meeting comes amid heightened scrutiny of Meta on multiple fronts. Last month, the company briefly restricted Modi’s Facebook post, in which he addressed the country’s youth and promised stringent action against paper leaks. The video had first been uploaded on Instagram before being shared on Facebook. Meta later restored the post, attributing its removal to an error by AI-powered automated content filters and apologised for the mistake.

Separately, Meta received a government notice last month over alleged CSAM appearing in paid advertisements on Instagram. A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Wednesday also sought an apology from Zuckerberg over the removal of the Prime Minister’s Facebook post, warning that if no apology was received within three days, it could recommend reconsideration of the legal protections available to the company under Indian law.