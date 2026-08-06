Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos will be the guest at Express Adda in New Delhi on Thursday. Sarandos has been associated with Netflix for more than two decades and has played a pivotal role in the company’s expansion across the entertainment landscape.



The top Netflix executive will be in conversation with Ananth Goenka, Executive Director of The Indian Express Group. The interaction comes as streaming platforms continue to reshape how films and television series are produced, distributed, and watched globally.



Changing audience preferences, new business models, and the increasing demand for content that can travel across languages and cultures are among the major issues facing the entertainment industry today.

Ted Sarandos and Netflix’s Streaming Journey

He was closely involved in Netflix’s push into original content, including hit series like House of Cards, Arrested Development, and Orange Is the New Black. Netflix has since expanded its content offerings across markets, bringing films and series from different countries and languages to global audiences.

Among TIME’s Most Influential People



Sarandos has also received international recognition for his influence on the entertainment business. He was named to TIME Magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in 2013 and again in 2025. Under his leadership, Netflix has invested in content from a diverse range of creators and markets as it expands its global presence.

All About Express Adda



Adda is a series of informal interactions organized by The Indian Express Group featuring prominent personalities from various fields. Recent guests have included External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Indian-American journalist Fareed Zakaria.

The series has also hosted cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, chess legend Viswanathan Anand, comedian Zakir Khan, actor Kal Penn, and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.



Business and technology leaders who have appeared at the event include Peak XV Partners Managing Director Rajan Anandan and Sarvam AI co-founder and CEO Pratyush Kumar.

When Sarandos Met PM Modi



Sarandos also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India on Wednesday, where the two discussed the potential of the country’s media and entertainment sector. Sharing details of the meeting on X, PM Modi said: “Glad to have met Mr. Ted Sarandos. Discussed the immense potential of India’s media and entertainment sector.”



The Prime Minister highlighted India’s strong storytelling tradition and rich pool of creative talent, noting that these strengths could reinforce India’s position as a global hub for content creation. Netflix India also posted about the meeting on X as the streaming platform marks 10 years in the country, stating that Sarandos and Modi discussed a shared vision of bringing India’s media and entertainment industry to a global audience.

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