As Kerala continues to battle one of its worst spells of monsoon devastation this season, the state government has announced an expansive relief and rehabilitation package aimed at supporting families who have lost loved ones, homes, livelihoods and crops. Alongside immediate financial assistance, the Cabinet has also announced long-term plans centred on technology-driven disaster management and flood mitigation.

The announcement came as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued new warnings for several districts, with heavy rainfall continuing to batter large parts of the state.

Death toll climbs

The monsoon-related disasters have claimed 26 lives so far, while 11 people have sustained injuries and four others remain missing, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Wednesday.

The crisis has displaced thousands of residents across the state. A total of 462 relief camps are currently sheltering 27,048 people, with Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam accounting for the highest number of evacuees.

The agricultural sector has also suffered extensive damage. According to the Chief Minister, crops spread across 1,882 hectares have been destroyed, affecting 23,537 farmers.

“Additionally, crop damage has been reported across 1,882 hectares. According to initial estimates, a preliminary loss of Rs 67.44 crore has occurred. Crop damage has occurred across 1,882 hectares of land and has impacted 23,537 farmers,” Satheesan said.

Financial support expanded for families and homeowners

Families of those who died in the rain-related calamities will receive an ex gratia compensation of Rs 8 lakh. Households affected by flooding will receive Rs 10,000 as immediate assistance, along with a daily subsistence allowance of Rs 300 for up to two members per ration card to help them meet essential expenses during displacement.

The government has also increased assistance for rebuilding homes. Compensation for fully destroyed houses has been raised from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. Families that lost both their home and land will now receive Rs 12 lakh, up from the earlier Rs 10 lakh.

Those unable to return to their flood-affected homes will have their temporary rental accommodation funded by the state. Bereaved families will also receive Rs 10,000 towards funeral expenses.

In addition, financial aid from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund has been sanctioned for the remaining 248 flood and landslide victims in Thrissur district who lost their homes during the 2024 disasters.

Farmers and businesses brought under relief umbrella

The Cabinet also announced substantial support for Kerala’s farming community, which has borne the brunt of the floods. Crop loss compensation has been increased by 25 per cent and will be funded entirely by the state government.

“In a first, shopkeepers who suffered losses will receive an assistance of Rs 10,000 and a soft loan scheme will be rolled out for affected MSMEs,” the Chief Minister said.

Commercial establishments have also been included in the relief package in what the government described as an unprecedented move. Shop owners and residents whose establishments were damaged by floodwaters will receive a flat assistance of Rs 10,000.

To aid long-term recovery of businesses, the government has launched the Ujjeevana Soft Loan Scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Under the programme, affected businesses will be eligible for concessional loans of up to Rs 12 lakh across three categories. The state government will contribute up to 25 per cent of the loan amount, capped at Rs 3 lakh, as margin money directly to participating banks.

State to honour rescuer who lost his life

The Cabinet also announced that R Rajesh of Thiruvananthapuram, who drowned in Cherupuzha in Kannur while attempting to rescue a stranded farmer, will be accorded official state honours.

Satheesan said the government will also bear the full cost of completing Rajesh’s unfinished house, recognising his sacrifice during the rescue operation.

Beyond immediate relief, the state government has outlined a long-term strategy to reduce Kerala’s vulnerability to recurring floods.

The proposed Disaster Management Resilience Programme will be driven by artificial intelligence and will focus on strengthening climate prediction systems, carrying out comprehensive flood mapping across vulnerable regions and de-silting major rivers and dams to improve water flow.

The government also plans to accelerate coastal protection works by deploying geo-bags in erosion-prone stretches of the coastline.

Additionally, the Punargheham housing scheme for fisherfolk will be revised to address longstanding concerns and provide greater financial support and safer housing options for coastal communities.

Fresh weather alerts issued across Kerala

Even as relief measures are rolled out, the IMD has issued revised weather alerts for several districts. Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam have been placed under a red alert, while Alappuzha, Kollam, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod are under an orange alert. A yellow alert has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Authorities declared a holiday on Thursday for all educational institutions, from anganwadis to professional colleges, in Kottayam taluk, Thiruvalla and Kozhencherry taluks in Pathanamthitta district, and Kuttanad, Chengannur, Karthikappally and Mavelikkara taluks in Alappuzha district. Schools functioning as relief camps in the remaining taluks of Kottayam district, as well as those in Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts, will also remain closed.

In Wayanad, relief camps are operating at Pulinjal Government High School, Makkiyad Holy Face School and Kaithakolli Government LP School. The holiday will also apply to schools functioning as relief camps in Mavelikkara and Ambalappuzha taluks of Alappuzha district. The weather agency has warned that squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely along and off the Kerala coast, advising fishermen not to venture into the sea.