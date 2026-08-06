Bajaj General Insurance and Swiss Re Corporate Solutions have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore a commercial insurance partnership in India. The proposed partnership will combine Bajaj General Insurance’s strong domestic market presence with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions’ global risk expertise and commercial insurance capabilities.

Subject to definitive agreements and regulatory approvals, the partnership aims to leverage Swiss Re Corporate Solutions’ International Programs platform and develop structured insurance solutions for the Indian market, Bajaj General Insurance said in a statement.

The insurer said the collaboration will strengthen underwriting expertise in business lines critical to India’s economic growth, including the high-tech and manufacturing sectors. It also aims to offer international insurance programmes for Indian companies operating overseas.

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Bajaj General Insurance is the country’s second-largest private general insurer, with gross written premium (GWP) of ₹23,326 crore in FY26.

Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj General Insurance, said, “We aim to support Indian companies wherever they do business and help multinational organisations navigate risks effectively in India.”

Globally, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides a wide range of risk solutions for businesses, spanning property insurance, specialist segments such as Credit & Surety, and alternative risk transfer solutions including captives and parametric insurance. It is the commercial insurance arm of Swiss Re Group, one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer.

Ivan Gonzalez, CEO, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, said that multinational corporations increasingly expect insurers to combine deep local market expertise with global capabilities and seamless international execution. “India is the fastest-growing major commercial insurance market in the world, and we are exploring new ways to better serve corporate clients in this dynamic market with Bajaj General Insurance.”