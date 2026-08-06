India has crossed 300 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity, up from around 81 GW a decade ago, as renewable installations accelerated during the first half of 2026, Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

The country added 30.58 GW of renewable capacity during January-June, 25% more than in the corresponding period last year. Solar accounted for 26.34 GW, while wind contributed over 4.2 GW, Joshi said at the 7th CII International Energy Conference and Exhibition.

The milestone comes as the government seeks to lower project costs, expand domestic manufacturing and address transmission and technology bottlenecks confronting the next phase of renewable-energy growth.

“This achievement belongs to developers taking investment decisions, manufacturers expanding factories, financial institutions providing capital, and thousands of engineers and workers executing these projects on the ground,” Joshi said.

The minister said the reduction in goods and services tax on renewable-energy devices and manufacturing components from 12% to 5% could lower utility-scale solar project costs by ₹20-25 lakh per MW. A 500-MW solar park could save over ₹100 crore, while annual procurement savings for distribution companies are estimated at ₹2,000-3,000 crore.

For households, a typical 3-kW rooftop solar system has become ₹9,000-10,500 cheaper. The cost of a 5-HP solar pump has declined by about ₹17,500, translating into potential savings of nearly ₹1,750 crore if 10 lakh pumps are installed. The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has crossed 50 lakh beneficiaries.

The government has extended the basic customs duty exemption on capital goods used for lithium-ion cell manufacturing for battery energy storage systems until March 31, 2028, aimed at reducing dependence on imported battery packs, particularly from China.

Eight of the 12 companies selected under the production-linked incentive scheme for high-efficiency solar modules have started production. Approved List of Models and Manufacturers pathways for ingot-wafer manufacturing will take effect from June 2028.

Joshi also urged industry to step up investment in research and development. “Government can provide policy support, incentives and an enabling ecosystem. But ultimately, technological leadership has to emerge from our companies, research institutions, engineers and entrepreneurs,” he said.

MNRE-supported research at IIT Bombay has achieved 30% efficiency in silicon tandem solar cells and 26% in perovskite cells. IIT Roorkee is developing sodium-ion battery technology as a lower-cost alternative to lithium systems.

On transmission, over 10,000 circuit kilometres of Green Energy Corridor lines have been charged, with 85 packages under implementation. About ₹787 crore was released last year for evacuation infrastructure.

The Centre has also identified 66 GW of wind sites, launched a 500-MW Contract for Difference pilot and approved 5,070 MW of floating solar capacity under PM Surya Sarovar Yojana. A separate ₹2,584-crore programme targets 1,500 MW of additional small-hydro capacity.