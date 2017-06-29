Reliance Jio offering 30GB 4G data to Xiaomi smartphone users; check out who can avail the offer

Reliance Jio offering 30GB 4G data to Xiaomi smartphone users. Check out which phones are applicable.

Reliance Jio and Xiaomi have tied up to bring new offers to their respective customers. Jio, the latest entrant in Indian telecom sector is offering up to 30GB of additional data on some smartphones by Xiaomi. The offer can ve availed on every recharge of Rs 309. The extra 4G data offer by RJio is applicable to the following smartphones by Xiaomi: Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi Note 4G Prime, Mi 4i, Redmi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Redmi 3s, Redmi 3s plus, Redmi 3s Prime, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A and Redmi 4 smartphone users. However, there is a catch. Notably, the pre-condition is that the smartphone users must have had the Reliance Jio service activated on these smartphones from June 16 onwards.

So, if your device is eligible, Reliance Jio will offer 5GB of additional 4G data on a recharge of Rs 309 or more. However, there is an upper limit of six recharges, and the offer will get expired on March 31, 2018. Since the maximum limit under the offer is 6 recharges, the Jio offer will allow the user to avail a maximum of free 30GB of additional 4G data. Additionally, this new offer by Jio and Xiaomi can only be applied to those users who have already subscribed to the Jio Prime subscription plan.

If you wish to activate the Jio offer on your Xiaomi smartphone, you will be needed to install the MyJio app to manage your account. Once you open the MyJioApp you will have to go to the ‘My Vouchers’ option, which will be followed by ‘View Voucher’ and ‘Recharge my number’ and ‘Confirm recharge’. You will then get a notification showing you a successful recharge. The company has said that you will not be able to club this offer (5GB extra data) with any other deal. Interestingly, in case a user discards his/her Xiaomi smartphone, this offer will not be applicable to a new device.

Which Xiaomi smartophones are applicable: Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi Note 4G Prime, Mi 4i, Redmi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Redmi 3s, Redmi 3s plus, Redmi 3s Prime, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A and Redmi 4.

Steps to follow:

1. Download MyJio App

2. Open MyJio App My Vouchers

3. View Voucher

4. Recharge my number

5. Confirm Recharge

6. Successful Recharge Notification.