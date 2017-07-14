Rail Saarthi app: From booking flight tickets to ordering food, this mobile application can do everything; how to download

The Rail Saarthi is an abbreviation of the term, “Synergised Advanced Application Rail Travel Help and Information). (Representational Image: Reuters)

Indian Railways has just launched an integrated mobile application to cater to all kinds of passenger requirements, which includes ticket booking, inquiry, onboard cleaning and ordering a meal on a single platform. The app, called as Rail SAARTHI, was unveiled by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. On the event of the launch, Prabhu said that with an aim to provide better customer experience, there was a need for an integrated application which could give a single window interface for these services. As it is, currently there are multiple mobile apps by the Railways. To use different services, users need to search and download each application separately.

The Rail Saarthi is an abbreviation of the term, “Synergised Advanced Application Rail Travel Help and Information). This app also caters to features such as safety for women, compliant facility and suggestion for improvement, according to the minister. Interestingly, you can also book air ticket through the app and give feedback. The integrated mobile app will cater to other passenger needs like booking porter, retiring room, ordering food besides train tickets. The app has been developed by the CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems), the Railways’ software arm. The estimated cost of in building the app has been Rs 7 crore, a senior Railway Ministry official involved with the project, told IE.

The project for Integrated Railway Mobile App for Indian Railways was announced in the Rail Budget 2016-17. The official had said that there are multiple apps of the Railways which cater to various passenger requirement, including on board cleaning but most of them offer only a single service. They had to search and download each application separately. This gave rise to the need of providing a single window interface for these services. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had said in his budget speech, “Presently we have different digital solutions for ticketing, grievance redressal and other issues. We intend to integrate all such facilities into two mobile apps, one dealing with all ticketing issues and the other for receipt and redressal of complaints and suggestions related to all our services.” The integrated app can now also be used for booking taxis and hotels.

In order to download the application, you need to go to Google Play Store in your Android smartphones. Thereafter, you need to search for the term “COMS – for RAIL SAARTHI”. This is the newly launched app. At the landing page, you will see an ‘Install’ button. Just pressing on that will download and install the app on your device. Once installed, you will have to log in to the app after creating a ‘Sign In’ ID. The landing page on Google Play Store says, “App should be download in combination with SAARTHI app available at google play store.”

At the launch event of the app, Prabhu also announced a quota facility for differently-abled people in 3AC coach and extending the advance booking period for foreigners to 365 days from present 120 days. Now a lower berth in a 3AC coach will be reserved for physically-challenged people and the middle for the individual accompanying them, a PTI report said.