Railway season ticket booking through the RailOne app has become easier, with a new facility allowing registered users to book tickets for other passengers. According to The Indian Express, the facility came into effect on September 9, 2026.

The new option is aimed at making season ticket booking more convenient for families and passengers booking tickets for others. Here are the key rules and things passengers should know.

RailOne season ticket: Know the new booking rules

Under the new facility, a registered RailOne user can book a season ticket for themselves as well as for up to five other passengers.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Kota, said that a season ticket booked for the registered user will become valid on the same day after successful geographical verification. However, a ticket booked for another passenger will become valid from the following day.

Jain also said, as reported by The Indian Express, that the minimum age for booking a season ticket for oneself is 18 years. For a ticket booked for another passenger, the person travelling must be at least five years old.

What is a railway season ticket?

A season ticket allows passengers to make multiple journeys between two specified stations during its validity period, without purchasing a separate ticket for every journey.

The facility is generally available for Second Class travel on both suburban and non-suburban sections. Season tickets can normally be issued for journeys covering up to 150 km. Both general passengers and students can use the season ticket facility, subject to railway rules.

However, season ticket holders cannot travel in reserved coaches. Restrictions may also apply on trains where distance-based travel conditions are in force.

QR code and photo make ticket verification easier

Passengers can carry the season ticket either as a printed copy or as a PDF on their mobile phone. According to The Indian Express, the ticket will include the passenger’s photograph and a QR code, which railway ticket-checking staff can scan using handheld terminals during the journey.

Passengers will need to carry the actual season ticket while travelling. A booking receipt or invoice alone will not be accepted as a valid travel document.