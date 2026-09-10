While Apple’s launch event keynote was dominated by the iPhone Duo and the iPhone 18 Pro, , the tech giant also spent a chunk of its stage time proving that its non-phone ecosystem keeps adding onto the experience with smarter upgrades. The AirPods vanilla version got a major upgrade, and so did the Apple Watch models.

Apple replaced the AirPods 4 with the much improved AirPods 5, and did the same for its smartwatch series too – the Watch Series 11 was replaced by the Watch Series 12, and the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 4. With all these devices, Apple’s focus was on making their wearables a means to access AI services on demand, especially the new Siri AI.

Hence, let’s take a quick look at everything Apple launched outside the world of smartphones.

AirPods 5

Major upgrade: Open-ear noise cancellation and live translation

The biggest surprise in audio was Apple’s complete overhaul of its entry-level earbuds. The AirPods 5 arrive with a redesigned multiport acoustic architecture, offering open-ear Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for the first time without needing silicone ear tips. Apple claims the new design removes up to 50 per cent more external noise than previous open-ear configurations.

Siri AI and Live Translation: When paired with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone, users can trigger Siri completely hands-free or respond silently with head nods and shakes. Real-time, spoken Live Translation is also integrated directly through the earbuds.

The base AirPods 5 features standard USB-C charging for the case, dynamic head tracking, and the new open-ear acoustic fit. The base model will set you back by Rs 14,900.

The top-tier AirPods 5 variant adds a Wireless Charging Case, capacitive stem-swipe volume controls, and up to 5 hours of playback with ANC enabled (22 hours total with the case). This will cost you Rs 17,900.

Apple Watch Series 12:

Major upgrade: All about personal vitals

The Apple Watch is over 10 years old now and for this year, the Apple Watch Series 12 introduces a completely redesigned Health Sensing System backed by the new S11 silicon chip.

Rather than periodic check-ins, the Series 12 measures heart rates every five seconds and logs Heart Rate Variability (HRV) up to 24 times more frequently. This data adds to a new Readiness Score – a daily 0–10 indicator that analyzes sleep, training load, and recovery metrics to suggest whether users should push their limits or focus on rest.

Alongside updated 42mm and 46mm aluminium (featuring Ceramic Shield 2) and titanium options, Apple officially brought back the beloved Ceramic case finish in Pearl White and Night Blue.

Running watchOS 27, the Series 12 introduces on-device Audio Intelligence features like Siri Recap and Live Rewind, allowing users to record, summarise, or retrieve key moments from conversations overheard in their immediate vicinity.

The Series 12 retains its starting price tag of Rs 56,900.

Apple Watch Ultra 4

For outdoor enthusiasts and endurance athletes, the Apple Watch Ultra 4 updates the high-end lineup with a focus on power efficiency and localised emergency tech.

The Ultra 4 promises up to 50 hours of standard battery life, 84 hours in low-power mode, and 45 hours in Max Extended Workout GPS mode. The upgrade also includes advanced multi-frequency on-device GPS that’s designed to work in dense forest cover and deep urban canyons. The Ultra 4 also integrates Sound Recognition alerts designed to detect sirens, local alarms, or distress calls in remote environments.

With the upgrades installed, the Ultra 4 now costs Rs 109,900