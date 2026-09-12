Air travellers from Tirupati now have direct connectivity to three regional centres, with FLY91 starting services connecting the temple city with Hyderabad, Rajamundry and Vijayawada. The airline has added Tirupati as its 13th destination in India and third destination in Andhra Pradesh.

The new connections are aimed at offering additional travel options for pilgrimage as well as students, business travellers and tourists. The three routes will operate at different frequencies, varying from daily flights to three services a week.

How often will the new flights operate?

Passengers travelling between Tirupati and Hyderabad will have a daily service. Flights between Tirupati and Vijayawada will provide services four days a week, whereas the Rajahmundry connection will be available three days a week.

Route Frequency Operating days Tirupati–Hyderabad Daily All days Tirupati–Vijayawada 4 times a week Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday Tirupati–Rajahmundry 3 times a week Monday, Wednesday, Friday

New connectivity for Tirupati passengers

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu launched the airline’s inaugural Tirupati flight on Thursday. Underlining the significance of the new links for pilgrims, Naidu stated the direct connectivity to Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Hyderabad would provide “faster and more convenient travel options for devotees.”

He also further said that efforts were made towards establishing a direct air connection between Tirupati and international destinations such as Kuwait for flyers visiting the pilgrimage centre.

Tirupati becomes FLY91s 13th destination

With Tirupati joining its network, FLY91 now serves 13 destinations across India. These are Goa’s Manohar International Airport at Mopa, Solapur, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Agatti in Lakshadweep, Vijayawada, Hubballi, Tirupati and Rajahmundry.

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Manoj Chacko, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of FLY1, stated the addition of Tirupati was another step towards strengthening the airline’s regional connectivity in Andhra Pradesh. “For us, regional aviation is about creating practical connections that serve the everyday needs of the communities we fly to,” Chacko added.

The Hyderabad routes also give Tirupati passengers a direct link to a major metropolitan aviation hub with a wider domestic and international flight network.

Airline plans further regional expansion

The Tirupati launch comes after FLY91 signed an order earlier this month for 40 ATR 72-600 aircraft with aircraft manufacturer ATR. As per the airline, the aircraft order is intended to support its longer-term regional expansion plans.

FLY91, headquartered in Goa, at present operates more than 280 weekly flights across its 13-destination network. For passengers, the immediate change is the addition of direct Tirupati connections to Hyderabad, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada. These services are available at daily, four-times weekly and three-times-weekly frequencies, respectively.