At its annual ‘iPhone keynote’ event, Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, alongside the brand-new iPhone Duo folding phone. While the Duo is getting all the attention, it’s the iPhone 18 Pro models that will hit the showrooms first.

Equipped with a trendy new variable aperture camera and a powerful new 2-nanometer A20 Pro chip, along with an upgraded 48MP Fusion Main camera, the Pro lineup of 2026 marks Apple’s most ambitious hardware upgrade yet. However, those upgrades come with a significant price hike, with starting figures in India hitting Rs 1.65 lakh.

For reference, this is way more than the launch price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which started at Rs 1.49 lakh last year!

That steep entry point makes the iPhone 18 Pro series an investment, thus prompting many consumers to explore grey-market imports or international purchases through friends and family abroad.

As always, the United States and Dubai remain top destinations for your “cross-border savings” on these new iPhones.

So, where does Apple’s flagship actually cost the least?

Indian pricing at a glance

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the Pro Max costs Rs 1,79,900. When you look at what some of the other countries charge for the iPhone 18 Pro, it is evident that Indian buyers pay some of the highest rates worldwide due to import duties and local taxes.

While Apple starts taking pre-orders on Saturday, September 12, with retail availability following on September 18, here’s all the necessary details for those who plan to save on the buying price.

The five cheapest markets to buy the latest iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

Despite a $100 price increase over last year’s model, the United States remains the most affordable market globally. Canada, the UAE, Japan, and China round out the top five cheapest destinations.

Country iPhone 18 Pro (Local) Converted (Rs) iPhone 18 Pro Max (Local) Converted (Rs) 1. United States $1,199 ~Rs 1,14,000 $1,299 ~Rs 1,23,600 2. Canada C$1,749 ~Rs 1,20,500 C$1,899 ~Rs 1,30,800 3. UAE / Dubai AED 5,099 ~Rs 1,32,100 AED 5,499 ~Rs 1,42,400 4. Japan ¥219,800 ~Rs 1,36,300 ¥239,800 ~Rs 1,48,700 5. China ¥9,999 ~Rs 1,41,700 ¥10,999 ~Rs 1,55,900 India Rs 1,64,900 Rs 1,79,900

Note the conversion rates used for these prices. 1 USD = Rs 95.30, 1 CAD = Rs 68.90, 1 AED = Rs 25.90, 1 JPY = Rs 0.62, 1 CNY = Rs 14.17.

Interesting prices, but here’s what you should be aware of

While purchasing the iPhone 18 Pro overseas can save up to Rs 50,000, you need to consider these critical caveats before making a decision:

US sales tax: The advertised US store prices exclude state and local sales taxes (typically 6% to 10%), thus narrowing the real savings. This is unless you purchase in tax-free states such as Delaware or Oregon.

No SIM card slots: US models feature eSIM only and omit the physical nano-SIM tray entirely. Buyers who need a physical tray should consider units from Canada, the UAE, or India, which retain dual eSIM and physical SIM functionality.

Warranty restrictions: Apple does not guarantee an unrestricted global warranty on iPhones. Hence, service and hardware coverage under warranty can be legally restricted to the country where the device was originally purchased. If something goes wrong with your iPhone, you have to contact the Apple Store, or dealer from where you purchased the device.