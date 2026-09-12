West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a project worth Rs 15,000 crore, calling it a key achievement in just four months of his government. The move is part of a broader push to boost investment, create jobs and speed up industrial development in the state.

Speaking at an event in Kolkata, CM Adhikari said the initiative is already underway and will significantly strengthen Bengal’s economy. Alongside this, he highlighted other big-ticket projects, including a Rs 600 crore Amul dairy facility that has begun construction and is expected to support farmers and generate employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister also pointed to progress in technology and public safety, noting that work is advancing on a robotic fire-fighting system designed to reach areas where normal fire trucks cannot go. In addition, a new data centre by Larsen & Toubro has been inaugurated after receiving Cabinet approval, marking a step forward in the state’s digital infrastructure.

By foregrounding these investments, the government aims to signal rapid development and attract more private capital at a time when several Indian states are competing for overseas and domestic funding.

A Rs 15,000 crore anchor project

“In the last four months, we have seen significant projects; for instance, there was a major commitment of Rs 700 crore for a project in Gangoni. A massive project worth Rs 15,000 crore has also commenced,” CM Adhikari said, without disclosing further sectoral details but emphasising its scale and economic impact.

The announcement is one of the state’s biggest single investments in recent years and shows West Bengal’s push to attract more large industrial projects.

Amul’s Rs 600 crore facility under construction

Another key highlight was the Rs 600 crore Amul project, which the Chief Minister said is already underway. “A third major project involves Amul, with an investment of Rs 600 crore. Work has already started, and a large facility is being constructed,” he said.

The facility is expected to boost dairy processing capacity in the state, strengthen farmer linkages, and create both direct and indirect employment opportunities in rural and semi-urban belts.

Robotic fire-fighting system for hard-to-reach areas

On the technology and safety front, CM pointed to advancements in emergency response infrastructure. “We are seeing progress on projects like the robotic fire-fighting system, which can operate where large fire trucks cannot,” he said.

The system is designed to access confined or hazardous zones—such as narrow urban lanes, industrial clusters, or chemical storage areas—where conventional fire tenders face operational limitations. Bengal government officials say the initiative could significantly reduce response times and improve disaster management capabilities in dense urban centers like Kolkata and industrial hubs such as Howrah and Durgapur.

L&T data centre gets cabinet nod

The Chief Minister also confirmed that a data centre by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been inaugurated, with formal Cabinet approval already secured. “We inaugurated a major data centre by L&T; the Cabinet has already cleared this project,” Adhikari said.

The project aligns with West Bengal’s broader digital infrastructure push and is expected to support growing demand from IT/ITES firms, startups, and government e-governance initiatives.