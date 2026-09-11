If you have made up your mind to get your hands on the latest iPhone 18 Pro flagships, the time has arrived to secure your spot in line. Indian consumers can place advance orders for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max starting September 12 across major retail outlets, ahead of the official launch set for the following week on September 18.

Reliance Digital, one of Apple’s biggest resellers in India, revealed its timetable, confirming that online reservations will be held alongside its in-store bookings at Reliance Digital stores from this Saturday evening. The iPhone 18 Pro’s standard retail availability and home delivery will align with Apple’s Indian sales schedule, which is launching at 8:00 AM IST on September 18, 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro sales availability: Official outlets and authorised partners

As India sits among the initial global launch markets, Apple is ensuring that its elite customers get to access these devices from the very beginning.

Advance bookings will open across various storefronts under the following schedules:

Apple digital outlets: Online pre-orders via Apple’s web portal and mobile app start simultaneously at 5:30 PM IST on September 12.

Apple flagship stores: Buyers hoping to pick up their iPhone 18 Pro units directly from primary brick-and-mortar storefronts, such as Apple Saket in New Delhi or Apple BKC in Mumbai, can collect early reservations or make direct purchases starting at 8:00 AM IST on September 18.

Both Reliance Digital and official Apple channels will feature initial purchase perks, including instant credit card rebates, deferred payment options via No-Cost EMIs, and trade-in trade-up allowances. Hence, we recommend checking for offers prior to making the payments.

iPhone 18 Pro pricing schedule for India

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone 18 Pro (256GB): Rs 1,64,900

iPhone 18 Pro (512GB): Rs 1,89,900

iPhone 18 Pro (1TB): Rs 2,39,900

iPhone 18 Pro (2TB): Rs 3,14,900

iPhone 18 Pro Max (256GB): Rs 1,79,900

iPhone 18 Pro Max (512GB): Rs 2,04,900

iPhone 18 Pro Max (1TB): Rs 2,54,900

iPhone 18 Pro Max (2TB): Rs 3,29,900

Apple also updates pricing for older iPhones

If you are planning to get the older iPhone models, you might be in for a shock. Breaking from the historical pattern of lowering prices on existing models after new flagships are released, Apple has adjusted the official prices in India due to shifting global silicon supply chain costs. Hence, this is what the other iPhone models cost now:

iPhone 17: Standard starting price now set at Rs 99,900 for the 256GB configuration.

iPhone Air: Revised starting price now listed at Rs 1,49,900.

iPhone 17e: Updated entry pricing stands at Rs 64,900.

iPhone 16: Base model revised starting price listed at Rs 89,900.

ALSO READ iPhone duo vs Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Pixel 11 pro fold: We find our favourite foldable phone

iPhone 18 Pro upgrades at a glance

Built around the 2nm A20 Pro silicon, the flagship iPhone 18 Pro series focuses on efficiency while driving heavier system operations. Heat management is anchored by a larger vapour chamber setup to preserve sustained clock speeds during extended usage.

The iPhone 18 Pro also features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel equipped with 120Hz dynamic ProMotion refresh rates and an outdoor peak luminance of up to 3,000 nits. A 48MP main module array (Fusion, Wide, and Telephoto) leads the primary setup, including a mechanical variable aperture for native hardware depth control. The smaller front notch houses an updated 18MP FaceTime sensor.